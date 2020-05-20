Skeet Ulrich — who just left ‘Riverdale’ — had a strange response to a fan who asked during his Instagram Live, ‘Do you think Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?’

Amid questions over Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship over the past few weeks, their co-star Skeet Ulrich just dropped a major hint. Skeet — who just left his role playing Cole’s TV dad, FP Jones, on Riverdale — seemingly suggested the lovers and castmates broke up! “Do you think Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?,” a fan asked Skeet during an Instagram Live session, which surfaced on May 20. Interestingly, Skeet reverted to past tense to respond, “I think they were a very cute couple.”

Skeet’s girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, who was swimming in a pool with the CW star, reiterated her boyfriend’s answer. “They WERE a very cute couple. They’re both beautiful people,” she added. It’s unclear if Skeet and Megan were just being cheeky, but of course, their strange response sparked breakup rumors. HollywoodLife has reached out to Cole and Lili’s reps for comment.

Fans became worried after seeing Cole leave a car with model Kaia Gerber, 18, in Los Angeles on March 19, and dating rumors soon swirled. The speculation got so bad, Cole was forced to break his silence on his Instagram Story on April 19. “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism,” he wrote. He even directly touched on his relationship with Lili, adding, “When I first stepped into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple 😭😭😭

I honestly dont know what to think. They look high lol. pic.twitter.com/UTXzbdKTO6 — S (@juggybettybabe) May 17, 2020

Soon after Cole clapped back against his haters and gossipers, Lili took to social media with a few frustrated words of her own. On May 1, “#colesprouseisoverparty” began to trend on Twitter — for seemingly no reason. Lili proved to be on good terms with Cole, because she defended him against cyberbullies in a series of deleted tweets. “Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s–t behind your f–king phone, isn’t it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying,” the actress vented in one of her posts.

It’s not clear if Cole and Lili are quarantining together, but Lili was seen in Los Angeles on the very same day she defended Cole on Twitter. The co-stars — who also play lovers on Riverdale — originally split in July of 2019, but it was clear the breakup was over by September of that year. The status of their relationship now remains unclear, although Cole and Lili still follow one another on Instagram.