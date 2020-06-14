Cole Sprouse Reunites With Madelaine Petsch & Margaret Qualley For Dinner After Lili Reinhart Split

‘Riverdale’ stars Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch were all smiles when they were spotted having a relaxing dinner with Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey at a restaurant in West Hollywood, CA.

Cole Sprouse, 27, had an eventful Saturday night when he met up with Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch, 25, and Margaret Qualley, 25, for what appeared to be a fun dinner at a restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on June 13. The young stars were also joined by Margaret’s older sister Rainey Qualley, 30, when they sat down at a table and shared conversations and smiles. Although it was a weekend outing, Cole and co. were all dressed casually and looked comfortable throughout.

Madelaine had her long red hair pulled up into a sleek bun with some loose strands framing her face and wore a white loose top while Margaret donned a striped shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap. Rainey looked fashionable in a blue and white floral crop top under a lilac cropped coat and a red plaid skirt and Cole was in a casual dark-colored top. At one point, Margaret also wore a face mask.

Cole’s most recent hangout with Madelaine and Margaret is just one of a few times he’s been seen with the ladies over the past few weeks, including at a Black Lives Matter protest last weekend. The hunky actor has been doing his part in support of the movement after the death of George Floyd and was even arrested while peacefully protesting in Santa Monica, CA on May 31. He has also taken to social media to share details about his experience.

Cole’s hangout with friends and participation in the protests are ways he’s keeping busy after splitting from his longtime girlfriend Lili Reinhart, 23. The former lovebirds reportedly split early this year after an on-again, off-again relationship and Lili came out as bisexual shortly after. Although neither have commented on reasons for the breakup, fans took notice after Lili deleted most of their photos together from her Instagram page and Cole also later posted a message to his Instagram story to fight off rumors and trolls.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” he wrote in the message. “And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s cleared my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”