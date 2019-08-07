Lili Reinhart Jokes About Rumored Cole Sprouse Split With Cheeky IG Comment: ‘Sources Say He’s Single Now’

Once again, Lili Reinhart mocked the reports that shattered Bughead shippers’ dreams by claiming the ‘Riverdale’ star broke up with Cole Sprouse.

Lili Reinhart, 22, previously told us that “a reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s**t” to poke fun at the breakup rumors between her and boyfriend Cole Sprouse, 27, and she now referenced another of those “sources” to troll us once again. This time, the Riverdale star recalled one of those breakup reports that sprung up during Comic-Con at the end of July. Under an IGTV clip of Cole that our sister website Variety shared on Aug. 6, Lili commented, “Sources say he’s single now- is he available?”

Obviously, Lili knows the answer to that question…even if she doesn’t really want anyone else to know. While Lili and Cole haven’t explicitly confirmed nor denied the breakup reports, they made fun of the fact that their relationship became an intense subject of speculation. She posted her and Cole’s surprise (and very intimate) cover on W Magazine on July 25, in which the author claimed that two months after the interview took place, “the two would part ways romantically.” However, the truth got muddy after Lili tweeted that same day, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my a**.”

Meanwhile, Cole added his own twist on the story with a bit more flair (and hyperboles). “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult,” he posted to his Instagram on July 25. While the lovers certainly teased that they have been together all along, they’re not obligated to provide an answer (as much as it hurts us).

Breakup or no breakup, Lili and Cole are on good terms — very good terms. Lili even declared that no love poem in existence is fit for her Riverdale co-star. “I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse,” the Hustlers star wrote on Aug. 4, in honor of Cole’s 27th birthday.