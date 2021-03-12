Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner Reveal If They’ve Gone Through Justin Bieber & Devin Booker’s Texts

Hailey Baldwin invited BFF Kendall Jenner over to film a hilarious video in her bathroom where they spilled the tea!

Kendall Jenner, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 24, revealed if they’ve ever read their significant other’s text messages! Kendall has been dating boyfriend Devin Booker since April 2020, while Hailey is, of course, married to Justin Bieber. Hailey confessed “of course” while Kendall also admitted with a simple, “mhmm” in a new YouTube video shared on Friday, March 12. “What do you think this is?” the blonde hilariously added, implying that many girls are guilty of the activity. Kendall clarified, however, that they aren’t “crazy.”

“In my opinion, you’re always going to find something that you don’t like,” the 818 tequila founder went on. “I don’t like doing it, and I’ve only done it a handful of times in high school,” Kendall explained, inadvertently confirming she hasn’t gone through Devin’s texts (Kendall graduated from Sierra Canyon High School in 2014). “Have I don’t it before, yes, do I do it to this and would I do it, no, because I know there’s nothing to see…That’s just where trust comes in I think but we’ve all done it,” Hailey also said. The BareMinerals model didn’t confirm if Justin, who she married in 2019, is on that that list!

The two women have been BFFs for years, and showed off the quirky side of their friendship while filming the new video. Hailey Hilariously invited Kendall over to make mac and cheese…in her bathroom. While sipping on Kendall’s newly released tequila, the pair engaged in a revealing game of “Never Have I Ever” where they confessed they’ve both never cheated on someone, had a pregnancy scare, or had a one night stand. They did, however, admit to kissing the same guy — but didn’t say who!

During the 12-minute clip, Kendall and Hailey also discussed how they originally met. “We met through Kylie [Jenner] and you realized I’m more fun,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hilariously said. While that was their initial connection, their bond deepened while modeling together in New York. “Not necessarily I love you both but you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to NY all the time and I lived in NY and you needed a friend,” Hailey noted.

“People think we have this really abnormal friendship and like we do all this crazy shit together when the reality is, we just sit at home and drink wine and watch movies,” the New York native went on. “It’s so normal people don’t even really understand how normal it is,” she added. Kendall — who is often seen on morning workouts with Hailey — agreed with Hailey’s description of their close relationship. “I think the best part about us is that we’re, I know it’s corny to say, but ying and yang. We’re so opposite in that way that we almost balance each other out. I’m really brutal,” the brunette said.