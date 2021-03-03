Kylie Jenner Cracks Up & Admits She ‘Peed’ Her Pants Filming Drunk YouTube Video With Kendall

Kylie Jenner recruited sister Kendall to star in her latest YouTube video, which results in the pair getting drunk after indulging in the model’s 818 Tequila! They shared behind the scenes videos from the shoot and we can’t stop laughing!

When Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner get together, it’s always a good time. On March 2, the sisters teamed up to film a new YouTube video at Kylie Cosmetics headquarters in Oxford, CA, where things got… messy. After an apparent wild glam session and a lot of 818 Tequila — Kendall’s newly announced alcohol brand — Kylie peed her pants!

In a candid clip Kendall shared to her Instagram Stories, Kylie repeatedly says, “I peed my pants,” while laughing uncontrollably. Meanwhile, the mother of one, who had clip-in hair extensions on top of her brunette locks, rocked pink eye-shadow, a bright purple lip and yellow-tinted cheeks.

In another clip, Kendall can be seen with bright pink cheeks and eyes. She couldn’t stop laughing while she appeared to put a makeup wipe on her tongue. “It’s burning,” she said in the video, and asked, “What’s in this sh-t?” More clips showed the supermodel running through the halls of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters, before she wrestled Kylie on the floor of a photoshoot set. Kylie’s new pup, named “Kevin”, joined in on the fun and jumped on the sisters.

Before the dynamic duo began filming, Kylie warned her fans of the content she’d be sharing. “Filmign another drunk YouTube,” she wrote over a photo of Kendall with the hashtag, “#drunkgetreadywithme”. Additionally, Kylie shared a snapshot of a bar cart that held three different bottles of her sister’s tequila, along with limes and salt, of course.

Following the tipsy film session, the sisters went their separate ways. Kylie, for her part, headed to McDonald’s with a friend, where she enjoyed spicy nuggets, French fries and a cinnamon bun. She took to Instagram Stories to document her drive thru experience and admitted, “The last time I went to McDonald’s was two weeks before I had my daughter [Stormi Webster, 3] so this is really big for me, I love McDonald’s.”

Fans of Kylie will know that she often recruits friends and family members to film her “drunk get ready with me” videos, all of which are just as hilarious as the last. The most recent guest to sip tequila with Kylie was Khloe Kardashian in August 2019. The sisters filmed the funny video just days before Kylie’s 22nd birthday, and drank a special pink bedazzled bottle of Don Julio 1942 — Kylie’s go-to alcoholic beverage. Though, her new favorite might be 818 Tequila.