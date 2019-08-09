Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Each Take 9 Shots Before Hilariously Trying To Do Makeup Drunk

Kylie Jenner teamed up with Khloe Kardashian for a drunk ‘Get Ready With Me’ video in which both sisters got intoxicated before attempting to do a full face of makeup on themselves and on pal Sofia Richie.

Kylie Jenner became a billionaire at 21 through Kylie Cosmetics, so it’s only fair that she end the epic year with an incredible makeup video. Ahead of her 22nd birthday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star invited her sister Khloe Kardashian to get drunk with her before doing full faces of makeup on camera. Before even touching any of the products – which included Kylie’s new birthday collection – the siblings pounded back six shots each. Also if you’re wondering why Koko, 35, was the sis invited, it’s because Kylie’s b’day line is money-themed, and Khloe’s nickname is Khlo-Money. “And you’re my favorite sister. Don’t tell the rest,” Kylie divulged to Khloe.

“I’ve never done my makeup intoxicated, but I’m doing pretty good,” Kylie said while applying her concealer in the shade Maple. While Kylie’s never done her makeup drunk before, Khloe admitted that she tends to get a helping hand from close friend Malika Haqq when she’s under the influence and needs to look good. “Malika is the queen of doing my makeup when I’m intoxicated,” Khloe revealed. “She’s so good at it. She’s so sweet.”

But if you think Khloe and Kylie are a delight, just wait until Sofia Richie turns up. The girls start cheering when the 20-year-old model walks in the room, and later Kylie starts applying makeup to her bare face. Corey Gamble also made an appearance, pretending to be Khloe’s end result. By the time the 20-minute video ends, Khloe and Kylie have each taken between nine and 11 shots and are practically bouncing off the walls. Head up to the video above to watch it all go down!