Kylie & Khloe Kardashian Pound Back 5 Shots Each Before Filming Drunk Makeup Tutorial — Watch

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
What better way to film a makeup tutorial than five shots deep?! Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner did just that when they got together on Aug. 1!

Kylie Jenner, 21, debuted her new birthday makeup collection on Aug. 1, and after showing it off on Instagram, she teamed up with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to film a ‘getting ready’ video with the products. “I’m about to go film a drunk ‘get ready with me’ with one of my sisters,” Kylie revealed on her Instagram Story. “So wish me luck. I’ve never done my makeup wasted before, so wish me luck. To be determined.” The next video was of herself and Khloe in their makeup chairs, already five shots in. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF KYLIE & KHLOE GETTING DRUNK.

In the video, the sisters jokingly argued about how much liquor they’d each had, but eventually determined that they were even at five shots each. Khloe held up the bottle of alcohol as they signed off on the video, and Kylie told fans to ‘stay tuned’ to see how it all turned out. The new birthday collection will be dropping on Kylie’s actual birthday, August 10, and she explained on her Story that it’s about so much more than makeup.

Kylie revealed that the money she makes off of the collection will be used to ‘give back,’ but said we’ll have to wait a little longer for the details on that. However, she said that she’s excited to be able to join forces with her fans to help a greater cause.

In addition to this new makeup collection, Kylie also recently launched her newest venture, Kylie Skin. She celebrated the launch by taking her closest girlfriends, including Sofia Richie, on an epic tropical vacation. What could she possibly come up with next!?