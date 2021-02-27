Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Black Bikini Selfies As She Shows Off Long Dark Hair — See Pics

Kylie Jenner rocked a black bikini to match her black hair in a series of sultry mirror selfies. The makeup mogul was also sporting yellow and pink-tip nails that were ready for spring.

Kylie Jenner, 23, coordinated her hair and bikini in her latest roundup of selfies. In a new Instagram post shared on Feb. 26, the makeup mogul snapped three mirror selfies while posing in a black bikini set featuring a triangle top with boomerang bottoms. The swimwear set matched Kylie’s long raven mane, which has been her latest ‘do after departing from her red hair phase from the end of 2020.

Kylie made sure we knew who was taking the photos: her iPhone case had a single sticker that read “KYLIE.” This is what she captioned her hot Instagram post as well! The bold iPhone sticker also drew attention to Kylie’s colorful acrylic nails, which had neon pink and yellow tips. Clear-coat nails with bright tips have been a hot trend as we approach spring!

Kylie has been rocking her hair long and dark once again ever since she debuted the style (with knee-length extensions at the time) during a tropical vacation with her friends and Kendall Jenner in January. The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed the hairstyle in bikini photos as well; that time, she rocked a ribbed pastel orange bikini set.

Kylie has been giving us fashion inspo left and right! On Feb. 25, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star paid a trip to the Beverly Hills Hotel in knee-high ’70s-esque gogo boots, daisy dukes and a camel blazer. In addition to her stylish bag, Kylie also had her new puppy, Kevin, on her arm.

Kylie also turned heads with a futuristic two-piece set from the brand Tyrell, called the “Asymmetrical Gathered Tank Set” that retails for $260. And she left fans in awe on Feb. 24 after posting photos of herself in a $2,800 Versace top featuring bright pink and green colors and a fun cross pattern. Whether it’s a bikini or high-end designer piece, Kylie really can rock any outfit (even if that outfit has no pants).