Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner Admit They’ve Made Out With The Same Guy Before: That’s The ‘Tea’

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner get drunk and spill the tea about their friendship, past relationships and more in an epic game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Hailey Baldwin just launched a YouTube channel on March 12, and we’re already addicted! One of the model’s first videos includes her signature segment, “Who’s In My Bathroom?” with a familiar face as her first guest, BFF Kendall Jenner. After a candid conversation about how they met (and why Hailey’s closer to Kendall than Kylie Jenner, who introduced the pair) Hailey and Kendall play a revealing round of “Never Have I Ever”. The objective? — They have to take a shot of Kendall’s new 818 Tequila, only if the statement being asked by producers is something they’ve actually done.

When it came time for the question, “Never have I ever kissed the same guy as my best friend?” they both, without hesitation, looked at each other, laughed and took a shot. “That’s the tea,” Kendall said with a grin. Unfortunately, Hailey and Kendall left the mystery man’s identity out of the video, but there was plenty more tea to be spilled.

At one point, this question came up: Never have I ever snuck into and read my partner’s text messages?” After the best friends shared a look and laughed, Hailey said “Of course, What do you think this is?”, while Kendall agreed and looked into the camera, noting, “We’re not crazy.” That’s when Hailey chimed in to clarify that she doesn’t snoop through husband Justin Bieber‘s phone.

“Have I don’t it before, yes. Do I do it to this day and would I do it now, no, because I know there’s nothing to see,” she explained, later adding, “That’s just where trust comes in, but I think but we’ve all done it.”

As for Kendall, who’s dating Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker, she had a different opinion about the subject. “In my opinion, you’re always going to find something that you don’t like,” she said, admitting, “I don’t like doing it, and I’ve only done it a handful of times in high school.” So Book, your phone’s safe.

In the beginning of the video, Hailey introduces Kendall and informs her that they aren’t filming a beauty tutorial or anything along those lines. Instead, the models made Annie’s mac n’ cheese in Hailey’s bathroom and ate out of pretty floral bowls Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner gifted her when she tied the knot with Justin.

The brunette and blonde started out by explaining how they were first introduced. “We met through Kylie and you realized I’m more fun,” Kendall said, to which Hailey replied, “Not necessarily.” She explained, “I love you both but you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to NY all the time and I lived in NY and you needed a friend.” They went on to gush over their close bond and “normal friendship,” which Hailey said includes “sitting at home, drinking wine and watching movies.”