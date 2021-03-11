Meghan Markle Had Special Gift Saved For Baby #2 Long Before Getting Pregnant

In a newly resurfaced interview from 2015, Meghan Markle revealed the ‘special’ gift she plans to one day pass down to her daughter.

Oh, the timing of it all! Just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they’re expecting a baby girl, a 2015 interview resurfaced, in which the former Suits actress, 39, discussed her future daughter. Meghan, at the time, explained to Hello! magazine (per Marie Claire) the significance behind a piece of jewelry she hopes to pass down to her little girl.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” she said about the silver and gold watch, which includes a rectangle base and chain-link bracelet. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she explained, noting, “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.” Cartier’s French Tank watch is currently priced at $6,200.

Meghan and Harry revealed the sex of their second child during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, that rocked royal headlines all over the globe. While there were many emotional moments in the candid conversation — one of which saw Meghan admit she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie in 2019 — the couple gushed over their unborn baby girl.

“To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for?”, an excited Harry said, adding, “We’ve got our family.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose son turns two in May, are anticipating the arrival of their baby girl around summertime. Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah marked the couple’s first time speaking out since officially stepping down from their royal duties and moving from the U.K. to Montecito, California.

Harry and Meghan first announced the news that they’re expecting a second bundle of joy in February on Valentine’s Day. The couple’s timing had significant meaning as Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with him on the same day decades prior.