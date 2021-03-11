Interview

Meghan Markle Had Special Gift Saved For Baby #2 Long Before Getting Pregnant

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry4th Endeavour Fund Awards, Mansion House, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. Their Royal Highnesses celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of these men and women to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation. The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a brand-new award for this year Wearing Victoria Beckham
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town, South Africa Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 23 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
In a newly resurfaced interview from 2015, Meghan Markle revealed the ‘special’ gift she plans to one day pass down to her daughter.

Oh, the timing of it all! Just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they’re expecting a baby girl, a 2015 interview resurfaced, in which the former Suits actress, 39, discussed her future daughter. Meghan, at the time, explained to Hello! magazine (per Marie Claire) the significance behind a piece of jewelry she hopes to pass down to her little girl.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” she said about the silver and gold watch, which includes a rectangle base and chain-link bracelet. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she explained, noting, “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.” Cartier’s French Tank watch is currently priced at $6,200.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, UK, on October 15, 2019. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Meghan and Harry revealed the sex of their second child during a tell-all interview with  Oprah Winfrey on March 7, that rocked royal headlines all over the globe. While there were many emotional moments in the candid conversation — one of which saw Meghan admit she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie in 2019 — the couple gushed over their unborn baby girl.

“To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for?”, an excited Harry said, adding, “We’ve got our family.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose son turns two in May, are anticipating the arrival of their baby girl around summertime. Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah marked the couple’s first time speaking out since officially stepping down from their royal duties and moving from the U.K. to Montecito, California.

The Christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at the private chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the July 6, 2019. (Photo credit: Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal/MEGA)

Harry and Meghan first announced the news that they’re expecting a second bundle of joy in February on Valentine’s Day. The couple’s timing had significant meaning as Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with him on the same day decades prior.