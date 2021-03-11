Kris Jenner Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘KUWTK’ Ending: ‘It’s Just Hard’ — Watch

Kris Jenner got incredibly emotional in a new clip from the final season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

The last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is affecting each member of the famous family, especially matriarch Kris Jenner. A new preview for the final season features Kris spending time with her gal pals Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick. “Tonight I needed my girls,” Kris said to her ladies. “I’m so sick and tired of everything going on in L.A.,” she confessed. But it was so clear that there was much more that was bothering Kris.

“I’m trying to pull it together,” she confessed. “Trying to be, you know, normal.” At this point, Kris’ beloved partner, Corey Gamble lets the ladies know what Kris has been going through. “Y’all need to talk to her about her show ending because she’s really been down about that,” he revealed. Kris, appearing so downcast, explained the emotions she was processing during the difficult transition.

“It’s just hard to think about the end,” she expressed through tears. Then, Faye chimed in, asking her BFF, “why would you stop?” Of course, it was a very “complicated” decision, as Kyle observed. “It is complicated,” Kris reiterated. “It’s all of these different personalities, and people, and kids, and grandkids, and everybody; and thinking, ‘What’s the right thing for everybody? When’s the right moment?'” Kris shared.

Kris confessed that making the decision to end the show has been “incredibly challenging” and “incredibly hard.” The emotions were running deep for the longtime reality TV star, who shared that the crew, even members who were there filming the scene, were practically members of her “family.” Kris also reflected on how everything in her family’s life has been “so public,” adding, “it’s part of our life, like, this is our life.”

It was so hard for Kris’ friends to see her so distraught, as she continued to explain, “you don’t appreciate what’s right in front of you. And I appreciate all of you guys, just for the record,” she said, turning to the crew. Upon reflection though, Kris recognized that had so much to look forward to once the show wrapped, including more time with Faye and Kyle! But the sting of the series ending was still there.

“It’s been the most amazing chapter of my life,” Kris said, with a soft smile on her face. Kris perfectly summed up what the show meant to her, saying, “it’s been such a ride.” The new preview comes just one week before the final season debuts on E!. For over a decade, fans have followed the Kardashian family through highs, lows, and everything in between. It’ll be an emotional experience for everyone to watch.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!