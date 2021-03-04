Aaron Rodgers Says Engagement To Shailene Woodley Is The ‘Best Thing That’s Happened To Me’

Aaron Rodgers is discussing his engagement to Shailene Woodley, and talking about his dreams of starting a family in a new video.

Aaron Rodgers has spoken out about his engagement for only the second time, but once again didn’t directly name his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley. The Green Bay Packers quarterback did and Instagram live session with Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare, as he just became the brand’s North American Ambassador in Jan. 2021. “I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” Aaron gushed, adding, “Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.” Can these two at least go Instagram official so we can see how great they look together? Despite their dating and engagement, Aaron and Shailene have yet to be photographed as a couple, keeping their romance very low-key. You can see him discuss his engagement at the 2:53 mark in the video below.

Reports that Aaron, 37, and Shailene, 29, had started dating only surfaced in early February. The pro-athlete then stunned viewers when accepting his 2020 Most Valuable Player Awards at NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 1, when during his acceptance speech he said, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.” He then later thanked “my fiancée” without naming Shailene in his speech, leaving many fans wondering who the lucky lady was.

Shailene then confirmed their engagement during a Feb. 22 appearance on The Tonight Show. “Yes, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not ‘new’ news,” the Big Little Lies star explained. “So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’” She didn’t say when the proposal happened or how long they’d been dating, but it must have been a whirlwind. Aaron just split from retired professional race car driver Danica Patrick in July 2020 after two years together.