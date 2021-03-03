See Pics

Lady Gaga: See 1st Photos Of The Singer After Robbery Of Her French Bulldogs & Shooting

lady gaga
BACKGRID
Lady Gaga Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Rome, ITALY - American singer Lady Gaga pictured out and about in Rome. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lady Gaga debuts her cosmetic line HAUS in a pop up shop at The Grove. 05 Dec 2019 Pictured: Lady Gaga. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA562466_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lady Gaga steps out in a leather ensemble in New York City Pictured: Lady Gaga Ref: SPL5100220 240619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Lady Gaga has stepped out just one week after her French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint and her dog walker was shot in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga has been spotted for the first time since her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav were stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood. The singer, 34, looked incredibly glam when she stepped out of her hotel in Rome on March 2, offering the cameras a wave — see the pics here. The “Papparazzi” hitmaker, who has been filming a new movie in Italy, wore a stylish, beige Max Mara coat and carried a black and white monogrammed Chanel handbag. She completed the look with white gloves, towering red and black pumps, and a white protective face mask. Her brunette locks were swept back into an up-do, as she stepped out for the first time since her dog walker was shot in the chest during a terrifying Feb. 24 incident.

Ryan Fischer was caring for Gaga’s beloved pets and took them for a walk near Sunset Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. on the evening of the attack. Video footage of the ambush showed two men pulling up in a white, four door Nissan Altima, getting out and struggling to steal the dogs from Ryan as he put up a fight to save them. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot Ryan in the chest, before the pair made off with Koji and Gustav. A woman turned the pups into the cops on the night of Feb. 26, however it is not known whether she will receive the $500,000 reward Gaga put up for the safe return of her pets. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return,” she wrote on Instagram in a desperate plea for their return.

A source close to the “Just Dance” singer previously told HollywoodLife that Gaga was “freaked” by the attack. “She treats anyone who works for her like family and Ryan is no exception. Her dogs are like her children and she’s shaken up. She doesn’t feel this was random and that’s scary for her,” the source explained, adding that she would be “taking every precaution to ensure [it] doesn’t happen again.”