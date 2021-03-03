Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Black One-Piece Swimsuit In New Selfie As Travis Barker Romance Heats Up

Kourtney Kardashian sported a sleek one-piece black swimsuit in her latest Instagram post! Check out her mirror selfie and learn more about her romance with Travis Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian is quickly becoming the queen of mirror selfies! The stunning star took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 3, to show off her latest photo that featured the mother-of-three sporting a sleek, black, one-piece swimsuit. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, wore her gorgeous, raven black hair long and down with subtle natural waves, and a baseball cap atop her head! Kourt looked gorgeous in the photo, and used the post as an opportunity to plug a new sale happening on her website, Poosh!

“It’s [Poosh] March SHOP DROP Day!! We just added 17 new products to the shop today,” she plugged in her caption. After sharing her favorite product from the selection of new goodies, Kourt wished her followers “HAPPY SHOPPING” to close out her caption. Kourt got a ton of love from longtime fans in the comment section of her post, all while her actual love life seems to be heating up!

Kourt and longtime friend Travis Barker took their relationship to the next level by exploring a newfound romance, as reported in late January. It seems to be going well between the two, who are keeping things fairly low-key, save for a few sweet photos on Instagram and some flirty comments on their posts! “He just finally made a move and that’s how things went to the next level. He couldn’t hide it anymore,” a source close to Kourt and Travis shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Indeed, the attraction has been mutual between the two pals, who’ve known each other for years. “She’s had a thing for him too, but wanted to respect everyone’s boundaries, like with their exes,” our source continued, referencing Kourt’s ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, and Travis’ ex, Shanna Moakler, with whom Travis shares his two children. “They all know each other and are aware of what’s going on between them. Plus, Kourtney and Travis hung out as friends for years; it’s nothing new for the kids and they’re all fine with it,” the source went on.

As for how the couple’s romance is progressing, it seems as though they’re just taking the relationship one day at a time. “There’s a lot of passion and chemistry between them, but they’re just exploring taking things from a friendship to a romantic relationship right now,” the insider revealed. “Travis is very sweet and romantic towards Kourtney, and so far, it’s been easy,” adding that the couple’s love is “definitely continuing to blossom.”