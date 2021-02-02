Travis Barker Drools Over Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy New Bikini Pic Amid Romance Reports: ‘Yesssss’

Travis Barker is continuing to fuel romance speculation with Kourtney Kardashian, as he publicly lusted over a photo of her in a sexy bikini.

Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to treat fans to photos of her girls getaway with her sisters to the Turks and Caicos with steamy bikini photos. Even though everyone is back in the L.A. area now after having an early third birthday celebration for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, Kourtney has not stopped sharing swimsuit shots. And that’s perfectly fine with her rumored beau Travis Barker. The Blink 182 drummer gushed over a Feb. 2 Instagram snapshot of the 41-year-old wearing an orange string bikini while sitting on the beach.

Travis Barker responded to Kourt’s question about being glad that she’s still posting Turks & Caicos bikini photos with an emphatic “Yessss.”

In the caption, Kourt asked via a pun, “Orange you glad I’m still posting trip pics?” Travis, 45, responded in the comments by telling her “Yesssss.” His response has over 1,000 likes and plenty of fans cheering on the possible couple. Many are already convinced that Kourtey and Travis are already an item, with fan, @jesss_westfall writing, “@travisbarker I am living for this relationship,” and britlynclaremfaulk telling him, “@travisbarker I’m here for this relationship.”

User @blancaclaire is eagerly awaiting the pair’s first open PDA or sign that they are passionately involved, telling the drummer, “@travisbarker can’t wait for you guys to go public.” The fellow Calabasas residents have been in each other’s orbits for quite some time as friends, and recently went on a getaway to Palm Springs together.

Kourtney Kardashian and then-pal Travis Barker are accompanied by former bestie Larsa Pippen and other friends as they head to dinner in West Hollywood in Nov. 2018. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Fan @bleachxrboy brought up the excellent point, “@travisbarker if you guys actually got together I’m gonna be even madder KUWTK just ended.” Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers have had to put up with so many “will they or won’t they” get back together storylines involving Kourtney and her ex of nearly six years, Scott Disick. Her love life is about to get SO much more interesting with Travis in it, but fans won’t be able to keep up with it as their E! reality show’s final season begins airing in March.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Kourtney and Travis have been seeing each other in a low-key romance. “Kourtney and Travis dating is not a publicity stunt or because anyone’s bored — it’s very real. These two have known one another for years, and there’s always been a lot of passion and chemistry between them,” the source explained, noting, “They just never got together, because the timing wasn’t right. They both were very single for the first time at the same time and it finally clicked. The insider added that their romance “came about very naturally.”