Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Comment On Kourtney Kardashian’s Sexy Pics After Getaway With Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian is looking so hot these days that even her ex Scott Disick can’t help but notice. He left a flirty comment next to photos of Kourt wearing a skin-tight catsuit.

Kourtney Kardashian just keeps getting sexier by the year…and her ex Scott Disick is taking notice. The 41-year-old mother of three has been crushing it with amazing fashion so far in 2021 that shows off her perfect body, and managed to serve up her best 2021 look yet in a photos she shared to Instagram on Jan. 10. Kourt sat stretched out atop a glam room countertop while wearing a skin-tight black sequin catsuit. She wrote in the caption “take a bow,” and Scott responded in the comments, “Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay.”

Fans went wild for his flirty message to the mother of his three children. User @fvbriii begged Scott, “JUST GET BACK TOGETHER ALREADY,” while @carastone65 gushed, “she’s so beautiful. You 2 belong together.” Fan @skourt.ney told Scott, “get back together with Kourt. Gotta be by her side,” as @conchita_m hoped, “Scott & Kourtney 2021.”

For now Scott is currently seeing 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin, and they just got back from celebrating New Year’s together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But they aren’t serious enough yet that he couldn’t still try for a reunion with Kourtney. As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Scott and Amelia are still just having fun and it’s nothing serious. They took a vacation just to get out of town and nothing more. They enjoy each other’s company and that’s all for right now.”

The insider added that the two definitely “like each other and have great chemistry,” and that they “make one another smile and laugh, but it’s not like she’s meeting his kids tomorrow or anything like that.” Amelia is literally less than half Kourtney’s age at just 19, and 37-year-old Scott has been taking heat from fans for dating someone so young.

Scott has also had some very loving — and quite public — praise for the mother of his three children as their two sons celebrated birthdays on Dec. 14, 2020. He shared an IG photo sitting on his stairs with Kourtney, as he had son Reign, 6, on his lap while daughter Penelope, 8, sat in between Kourt’s legs (11-year-old son Mason is a bit camera shy). Both parents had huge, proud smiles on their faces and Scott wrote in the caption, “Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world.” Now with his flirty message, maybe he’s thinking about being more than just loving co-parents.