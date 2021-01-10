Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Is A ’70s Disco Queen In Tight Sequin Jumpsuit: ‘Take A Bow’ — See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian looked incredible when she posed in front of a vanity mirror while wearing a dark silver sequin jumpsuit and black boots in several new Instagram photos.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, got her Instagram followers’ attention on Jan. 10 when she shared a brand new series of pics that had her showing off her figure and fierce facial expressions. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in a dark silver sequin jumpsuit and black heeled boots while in front of a lit vanity mirror in the snapshots, and had her long dark locks up in a high ponytail. “take a bow,” she captioned the post.

In the poses, Kourtney is sitting across a table in front of the mirror with her legs stretched out. She has her hands stretched out behind her and is giving the camera a serious and confident look in one, while looking behind her in the mirror in another. The eye-catching post brought on a plethora of positive comments from fans.

“Perfect,” one fan wrote while another called her an “amazing girl.” A third compared the beauty to a “Disney princess” and a fourth told her she’s “so pretty.” Many others left heart-eyed emojis that signified their love of the pics.

Before Kourtney’s wowed with her latest photos, she shared two gorgeous photos of herself posing in a black mini dress on Jan. 7. The mother-of-three was standing in a bedroom with bright red lighting and was holding up her phone to take the mirror selfies. She paired the look with black knee-high boots and a black belt and kept her long hair down and parted to the side.

Before that, she looked equally as fantastic in a flirty photo that promoted her lifestyle site Poosh‘s January picks on Jan. 6. She wore another plunging black mini dress under a black puffer jacket and looked off to the side in the photo. Although she didn’t tag a location, the KarJenner clan are believed to have been vacationing in a $450K a month mansion in Aspen, CO.

Whether she’s wearing a jumpsuit or sexy dress, let’s face it, Kourtney knows how to look her best in any style! We look forward to seeing what else she shows off throughout the new year.