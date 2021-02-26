Britney Spears Breaks Into Energetic Dance Routine To Selena Gomez’s ‘Love You Like A Love Song’

Britney Spears is back in full dancing queen mode, putting on amazing home performances to Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes and more fellow pop stars’ tunes.

No more foot blisters for Britney Spears! The singer has been doing so much barefoot dancing on the marble tile foyer next to her living room that she ordered lyrical shoes — nylon dance shoes that cover the pads of the foot — so that she didn’t have to keep taping up her pained feet. They finally arrived and caused Britney to dance up a storm on Feb. 26. She did freeform stylings to Selena Gomez‘ “Love You Like A Love Song,” as well as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s “Senorita,” and shared the videos to her Instagram.

Britney pulled out one of her favorite summer clothing items for her winter dance session. She was seen in a yellow off-the-shoulder peasant crop top with white polka dots that had been a staple in her summer wardrobe, as Brit posed in numerous IG snapshots wearing it. She paired the top with her usual tiny, turned down at the waist shorts, this time with blue, purple and white stripes.

In addition to her usual spinning twirls and hair whipping, Brit slowed down during the interlude of Selena’s tune to show off some sultry moves. She choreographed her own hand and arm movements to the lyrics, and lip synched to the words at times. The “Toxic” singer tagged Selena in her caption, along with posting a red rosebud emoji.

Britney Spears is seen during her Las Vegas ‘Piece Of Me’ residency. She hasn’t performed live onstage since Oct. 2018. Photo credit: AP.

So far Sel, 28, hasn’t commented back to Britney’s interpretive dance to her 2011 hit. But she has in the past when the 39-year-old pop superstar has mentioned the Spring Breakers actress. Britney shared Instagram videos of herself makeup free in Sept. 2020, noting in the caption, “Growing up in Hollywood can be hard !!!! It’s all about looks….and the press can be pretty mean.” She then added, “As Selena Gomez says…..the world can be a nasty place…kill them with kindness,” referring to Sel’s 2015 hit. Selena responded in the comments and called Britney a “rare beauty.” Which just so happened to be the name of the makeup line that the “Wolves” singer had just launched.

Earlier in the week fans got a look at Britney’s sons with their mom for the first time in ages. She was seen in a photo during a hike with Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14, on either side of their mom. Both of the teens are already taller than the 5’4” entertainer. From her outfit, the photo appeared to have been taken in Dec. 2020, when Britney shared an Instagram snapshot of herself while hiking to a waterfall in the Santa Monica Mountains near her Thousand Oaks home.

Britney’s sons primarily live with their 42-year-old father Kevin Federline, the former backup dancer who the singer was married to from 2004-2006. They have a 70/30 custody split, and both Kevin and Britney keep the boys out of the public eye. So it was a real treat for fans to see Britney as a mother with her two beloved boys, and how much they’ve grown up since the public last saw them!