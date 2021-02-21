Bethenny Frankel Reveals Her Dream Podcast Guests While Promoting New TV Series: It’s ‘Next Level’

The ‘Just B With Bethenny’ podcast host is heading back to TV this spring. She’s opening up about why this will be a different reality show journey than before in an EXCLUSIVE new interview!

Fans were upset when Bethenny Frankel, 50, announced she was done with The Real Housewives of New York City. Ot turns out she had big plans in mind: this April, she’ll be back for her newest project The Big Shot With Bethenny all while running her Skinnygirl empire and hosting a new podcast. “It’s a show that’s never been done before,” Bethenny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Feb. 18 while discussing her bstrong initiative’s work in Texas. “It is amazing. It’s really — it’s revealing so I’m slightly nervous because it’s revealing a different part of me.”

The new show is a cross between a couple of different reality shows she’s been on before — as fans may recall she appeared on Martha Stewart’s version of The Apprentice way back in 2005. “It’s sort of like my reality show meets The Apprentice meets my reality show all wrapped up in one,” Bethenny revealed. “It’s a modern, way more realistic, next level Apprentice. It’s pretty good but it’s very different.”

And like one of her most famous Bravo lines ever, she’s not afraid to hold back her feelings and mention it all. “I’m a serious business woman and I don’t suffer fools,” Bethenny added. “I am tough. If I said I wasn’t, I’d be lying and you’ll see it on the show. That horse has left the barn.”

While the show has already wrapped, another project she’s focusing on is her podcast which came out in the fall of 2020. With a wide variety of names like Hilary Clinton, Maria Sharpova and Tamron Hall in the books, she has her sights set on some pretty big names for 2021. “I would like to have on Tom Brady,” Bethenny said. “And Serena Williams and Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods in the sports space. Shaq [O’Neal], who I’ve met before. He’d be humorous. Tech space, I’d love to have Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey. I’d like to have Whitney [Wolfe Herd] from Bumble. I would like to have Warren Buffet. I’d love to have Jeff Bezos on. Shonda Rimes would be amazing,” Bethenny spilled to HL.

She even has a few things she’s taped up her sleeve that she’s waiting to release, including an episode with boyfriend Paul Bernon, 43. “Paul and I actually recorded something about people that I think are HBIC,” Bethenny added, referencing the popular acronym for head b—- in charge. “I did this whole thing on, I talk about HBICs. You can be super successful, super rich, but not be an HBIC. I think the ultimate HBIC domestically would be Anna Wintour. Paul and I were talking about this whole thing and we ended up recording it on the podcast because I had the equipment and we were doing it at my house. We thought about airing it for Valentine’s Day, but we ultimately — he’s very private, so we decided not to. So it’s sitting there. Maybe one day we will. It’s banked,” she said.