Ted Cruz’s Wife Heidi Hits Cancun Beach In A Bikini After He Flees Back Home To Texas Amid Crisis — Pics

Ted Cruz may have returned to Texas after his controversial trip to Cancun, however his wife Heidi and two children are still enjoying their Mexican getaway.

Senator Ted Cruz made headlines after flying to Cancún, Mexico, while millions of his fellow Texans endured an extreme winter storm without heat or electricity. Although he has since returned to his home state, Ted’s wife Heidi Cruz was spotted enjoying her tropical vacation on a Mexican beach on February 19 — see the pics here. The mother-of-two wore a bright red bikini as she waded in the crystal blue water, before joining her daughters Caroline and Catherine back on the beach. She pulled her blonde tresses back into a low bun, and wore a pair of gold sunglasses, seemingly unbothered by the controversy surrounding her husband.

Photos of the couple boarding a flight at Houston’s George Bush International Airport first surfaced on Twitter on February 17. The following morning, the politician issued a statement saying that “with school canceled for the week, our girls asked us to take a trip with friends.” He claimed he was trying “to be a good dad” and accompany his daughters and his friends and was “flying back this afternoon.” However, it was soon revealed that the senator was attempting to use his children as a scapegoat, as The New York Times published leaked text messages between Heidi and some of their neighbors. After she complained that their house was “FREEZING,” she allegedly invited their Houston neighbors to join them at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancún, where she had stayed “many times,” noting the room price this week ($309 per night) and its “good security.”

The senator is also believed to have left the family dog Snowflake at home alone during the storm. Michael Hardy of New York Magazine “decided to check out the senator’s power situation” when he “heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator’s front door.” After the New York Magazine story broke, one voter tweeted, “Never thought I could dislike Ted Cruz more than I already did…until he left his dog #Snowflake home to freeze to death.” The trip prompted many to blast his callous behavior, including Hillary Clinton who tweeted, “Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog.”