Meghan Mc Cain Calls Ted Cruz ‘Marie Antoinette’ As He Flies To Cancún While Texans Freeze

Meghan McCain roasted Ted Cruz on ‘The View’ after the TX senator was spotted fleeing to sunny Cancún while his constituents die in his winter storm-ravaged state.

Once again, Meghan McCain didn’t mince words when talking about Republicans she disagrees with on The View. Meghan went after Texas senator Ted Cruz, who was pictured at the airport heading to Mexico as a historic snowstorm in his state has left millions without power, heat, water, and food. At least 20 people have died amidst the traumatic freeze. She said the “optics” of him jetting off on a luxurious family vacation while his constituents suffer are horrifying.

“What’s not helping [the people of Texas] right now is that Senator Ted Cruz was seen on a flight with his family to Cancún,” Meghan said, adding that Cruz was on his way back to the United States. “To literally flee your home state while people are freezing to death to go to Cancún? It’s very Marie Antoinette, one of the worst optics I could come up with in an era where there’s been a lot of bad political optics.”

Meghan McCain roasted Ted Cruz on The View (AP)

Cruz’s poorly-timed vacation caused a social media uproar after he was spotted at the airport on February 17, bags in hand. At the same time, three million Texans were stranded without electricity, food supplies dwindling, with no way to escape due to untreated icy roads. As he heads back to Texas, hundreds of thousands are still left in the dark. The state has now ordered seven million people — a quarter of the population — to boil their tap water before drinking due to damaged and frozen pipes. That is, those who actually have tap water again.

Cruz’s old enemy, Seth Rogen, jumped on the senator after finding out about his Mexican getaway. “I think @SenTedCruz is desperately trying to rebrand from the ‘inspired a deadly insurrection‘ motherf**ker to the ‘left my constituents to freeze to death so I could go to Cancún’ motherf**ker, but luckily he can be both. He’s just that big a motherf**ker,” the actor tweeted on February 18.

It’s definitely not the first time that a member of Donald Trump‘s inner circle was compared to the beheaded French queen. Former First Lady Melania Trump was compared to Marie Antoinette in July 2020 for renovating the White House rose garden as death tolls rose amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. People said “off with her head” to Ivanka Trump after she complained about cancel culture that June.