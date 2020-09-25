Bethenny Frankel didn’t exactly say no after Andy Cohen asked if she would return to ‘RHONY’.

Will she or won’t she? Bethenny Frankel, 49, was in the hot seat during last night’s Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen, 52, fielded a fan question about what it would take for her to come back to RHONY after she made her second departure in 2019. “If you get my gate code and there’s a Brinks truck full of a lot of cash,” she joked in response. “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.” The Skinny Girl founder also added the following: “I have a different career now as a result of not being on. Different opportunities do come because of it.”

“It would have to be a different show,” she also said. “And I have had ideas. But there would have to be a, clean the deck and it would be a different show. But I’ll tell you the idea if you sign an NDA.” Cohen scoffed at the idea of having to sign an NDA just to hear her thoughts on RHONY‘s future but she reassured him seconds later. “No, I’m kidding,” she teased. “I tell you everything!”

Season 12 was the first season where Bethenny was not apart of it. The mother-of-one was an OG star for its first three seasons before she departed. She then made her triumphant return in season seven and stayed there for many years to come while keeping the Bravo series extremely popular in the process.

“I’m happy for her,” Sonja Morgan, 56, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in December. “She made a choice for her daughter (Bryn Hoppy, 9), for her boyfriend (Paul Bernon, 41), I don’t want to speak for her. But she made a choice and I’m happy that she’s done that.”

Dorinda Medley, 55, was the latest RHONY star to exit the long-running series earlier this summer. She joins a long line of Real Housewives that will no longer be part of their franchises in their individual upcoming seasons including RHOA‘s NeNe Leakes and RHOBH‘s Denise Richards.