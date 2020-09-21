Garcelle Beauvais Finally Reveals Whether She’ll Return To ‘RHOBH’ After Denise Richards’ Exit

Garcelle Beauvais said if Denise Richards left ‘RHOBH’ she’d follow. Now that Denise has quit, though, will Garcelle be giving up her diamond? She revealed the truth on her first day on ‘The Real’.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbies Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards are incredibly tight, to the point that Garcelle said she’d jump ship, too, if Denise departed the show following her drama with Brandi Glanville. Spoiler alert: Denise did. The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress happened to be the guest on Garcelle’s first day as the new co-host of The Real, September 21. Her co-hosts had to know: would she be leaving RHOBH?

“Well Garcelle, you actually said that if Denise left the show, you would too. So I gotta ask: are you leaving the show?” Adrienne Houghton asked her right off the bat during the season 7 premiere. “Well, I did say that,” Garcelle responded. “I had a really great time doing the show. It’s up to Bravo but I’m definitely up for another season.” So there you have it, folks: Garcelle is holding onto that diamond for at least one more season if Andy Cohen gives the green light.

Denise discussed her departure further while speaking with her friend on the talk show. “It was actually a really tough decision” to leave RHOBH, Denise confessed to Garcelle. The past season saw Denise at odds with almost all of the Housewives, and accused of having an affair with Brandi — something she has vehemently denied. “I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging,” Denise said. “You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I’m glad that I did it though.”

Denise thanked Garcelle for being her rock during the tough season. “Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry,” she said. “I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl’s girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you.”