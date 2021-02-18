Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lori Harvey In New Photos From Date Night: ‘I Love You, Baby’

Michael B. Jordan confessed his love to girlfriend Lori Harvey in a romantic post on Instagram that included PDA photos of the couple! The candid snaps are solid proof that they’re smitten with one another!

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey‘s New York City date night was something straight out of a fairytale! While it’s unclear what exactly the Creed star, 34, and the model, 24, had planned, they did treat fans to a number of romantic photos [SEEN HERE] from their night out. The couple put on a PDA show in an outdoor location that overlooked the city skyline. One photo shows Michael gazing at Lori, while another shows the actor brushing her hair away from her face.

“I love you baby,” Michael wrote on Instagram, adding black and white heart emojis. “I love youuuuuu,” Lori wrote in the comments with a blushing heart emoji. The Naked Wardrobe designer shared similar snaps from the date night [SEEN HERE], with the caption, “All smiles.” Lori showed off her amazing curves in a silver mirror dress by Atelier Zuhra. Meanwhile, Michael looked handsome as ever in a black tuxedo by Dolce & Gabbana. Jacob Webster, who photographed the couple at Michael’s 34th birthday earlier this month, took the new photos.

Michael and Lori’s date night comes after they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. The Black Panther star went above and beyond to make his lady love feel special on February 14 — and she was blown away by his heartfelt gestures. “My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” Lori wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of the stunning tunnel aquarium, where a dinner table was set up with flowers and rose petals. Lori also showed off the stuffed turtle Michael gifted her, which symbolizes his nickname for her. He’s called Lori his “turtle” in various social media posts.

In another video, Lori gave a tour of the couple’s stunning dinner spread, which included a tasty meal by Nobu. Michael later surprised Lori with bouquets of roses, loads of candles and a bubble bath at a hotel suite. But, he wasn’t done there.

At the end of the night, Michael handed Lori a certificate symbolizing the stocks he purchased in luxury fashion label, Hermès in his girlfriend’s name. “The best gift ever…baby bought me stocks in Hermès,” Lori captioned a photo of the stock certificate on Instagram.

After months of romance speculation, Michael and Lori went public with their relationship in January with matching posts on Instagram. They shared sweet snaps from their New Year’s Eve celebrations in Utah, where they rang in 2021 with a kiss. More recently, Michael and Lori enjoyed a romantic getaway to St. Bart’s in January, where they celebrated the model’s 24th birthday. A source recently told HollywoodLife that their relationship is “very serious.”