Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan’s New Relationship Plans Revealed As Romance Heats Up

Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey
AP
Michael B. Jordan at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, June 16, 2018
Michael B. Jordan at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 10, 2016
Michael B. Jordan in BLACK PANTHER, 2018
Michael B. Jordan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, February 24, 2019
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s romance seems like a fairytale — but, what’s going on beneath the surface, selfies and romance getaways? We’ve learned that ‘love is in the air’ between the model and actor!

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan‘s relationship is growing and getting stronger each day. But, that doesn’t mean the 24-year-old model and 33-year-old actor are rushing things. “No one should anticipate an engagement between Michael and Lori this year, although it wouldn’t be a bad thing. But, they’re enjoying being a couple, traveling and celebrating birthdays together,” a source close to Michael told HollywoodLife, exclusively, adding that the pair is still figuring out plans for the actor’s upcoming 34th birthday on February 9.

Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey
Michael B Jordan & Lori Harvey

“Things are really positive between them both and they have a really deep connection,” the source said, explaining that Lori and Michael’s “similar personalities” and shared “laughs” are just a few things they have in common. “They both respect each other’s work ethic too. Michael would like more privacy and won’t be talking about his relationship much or at all, but to say it is going well would be a drastic understatement,” the insider explained, adding, “Love is certainly in the air for them both.”

Michael B. Jordan on the red carpet
Michael B. Jordan at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, February 22, 2020

Michael and Lori, who went public with their romance earlier this month, are currently enjoying a St. Bart’s getaway in celebration of the model’s 24th birthday. More recently, Lori shared a cute mirror selfie on January 19, that showed the Black Panther actor copping a feel at his girlfriend’s chest. Before Michael returns to work  on Creed 3, in which he’s directing and starring in, as well as other big films including Black Panther 2, “he’s been loving being able to focus on Lori,” the source added.

Lori Harvey on the red carpet
Lori Harvey at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, April 29, 2018

After months of romance speculation, Michael and Lori went public with their relationship in matching Instagram posts on January 10. The actor and model shared sweet snaps from their New Year’s Eve celebrations, which took place in Utah. Since then, they haven’t been shy about flaunting their relationship on social media.

While the romance is fairly new, Michael and Lori are smitten with one another. “He’s proud to be dating her, and she feels the same way about him,” a separate source recently shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family’s so happy. They really support this relationship, [and] so far they are very impressed with him.”