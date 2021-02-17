Miley Cyrus Rocks Blue Crop Top & Short Shorts For Sexy Mirror Pic After Gushing About Being Single

Another day, another gorgeous mirror selfie from Miley Cyrus! This time, the singer kept it casual in a comfy crop top and matching shorts for a post on her Instagram Story.

Miley Cyrus has been heating up Instagram lately, and she was back at it with a new post on Feb. 16. The singer put on a casual t-shirt and short shorts to snap a mirror selfie, and she posted the results on her Instagram Story. Miley has definitely been a fan of crop tops this year, and she rocked the trend once again for her latest shot. Her mullet hairstyle was also on full display in the pic.

Earlier this month, Miley performed at the Super Bowl tailgate show, and she’s been continuing to share behind the scenes videos from the big day in the weeks since. Miley worked hard to prepare for the performance, and even amped up her workouts by singing while running on the treadmill. It all paid off, too, as her stamina was top-notch when she took the stage to entertain fans in the parking lot.

Recently, Miley has also been quite vocal about her single status amidst Valentine’s Day 2021. “I’m single now, you know,” she said during her Super Bowl performance. “After COVID, I’m ready.” She posted the video of this quote on Instagram with a caption where she jokingly bragged about her freedom. “Man. Being single sucks. All I can do is WHATEVER THE F**K I WANT!” Miley wrote.

During summer 2020, Miley ended her relationship with Cody Simpson after more than nine months. Before that, she was with Liam Hemsworth on and off for ten years. The two got married at the end of 2018, but split by summer 2019. Miley penned the song “WTF Do I Know?”, amongst others on her Nov. 2020 album, about the breakup.

Clearly, though, Miley doesn’t need a man — or woman — in her life to be happy. However, in a Jan. 2020 interview, she opened up about why she’s generally more attracted to women. “Girls are way hotter,” she gushed. “Everyone I think can agree from ancient times that d***s make wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested.” Miley has dated Kaitlynn Carter and Stella Maxwell in the past.