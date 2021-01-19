Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She’s More Into Women Than Men In Raunchy New Interview

Miley Cyrus got incredibly candid in a new interview with Sirius XM’s Barstool Radio, revealing why she finds women ‘way hotter’ compared to men.

Miley Cyrus has always been an open book when it comes to her personal life. Now, the “Midnight Sky” singer, 28, is opening up about her attraction to women versus men. “Girls are way hotter. We know this,” Miley said during her appearance on Sirius XM’s Barstool Radio. As Miley continued to discuss her sexuality, she didn’t hold back at all, and really went there.

“Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d**ks make wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested,” the singer said. Miley further explained how she primarily saw certain parts of men’s bodies as “art pieces” and “sculptural,” adding, “I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.” Miley dove even deeper into her own observations on attraction, and why she prefers to explore romantic relationships with women.

“I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space,” she explained. Miley, who was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth, has become more and more forthcoming about her sexuality as her career has matured. Even during her relationship with Liam, the singer expressed how she identified as queer in a 2015 profile with Vanity Fair.

Since that time, Miley’s love life has been of great interest to her fans. Following her split from Liam during the summer of 2019, Miley had a short-lived, but highly publicized, romance with Kaitlynn Carter. The twosome were often seen together and were practically inseparable, having been friends for some time before taking their relationship to the next level.

After the two split at the end of September, Miley went on to date singer Cody Simpson, whom she’d also known for years while working in the music industry. The two went their separate ways in August 2020 after roughly 10 months of dating. Miley has truly come into her own over the course of the last few years, and fans cannot wait to hear the unapologetic singer continue to express herself in the years to come.