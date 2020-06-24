LGBTQ Disney Channel Stars: Miley Cyrus, Raven-Symoné, & More

So many stars are celebrating their most authentic selves during Pride Month. Today, we take a look at the Disney Channel alums like Miley Cyrus, Raven-Symoné, and more who are proud members the LGBTQIA+ community!

It’s the final week of Pride Month but we’re definitely not done celebrating the amazing LGBTQIA+ leaders, advocates, and members of the community! So many of our favorite Disney Channel stars we love and have grown up with have bravely and proudly revealed that they identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Today we are honoring them for their courage, allyship and so much more!

Miley Cyrus is just one of the Disney Channel alums who has openly discussed her sexuality over the years. Miley came out as pansexual in 2015, and shared during her February 2019 cover story with Vanity Fair why it was important for her, especially during her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, to be proud of who she is. “We’re redefining…what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever.”

Being pansexual, Miley is attracted to a person regardless of their gender identity. Following her split from Liam, Miley was memorably in a highly publicized romance with Kaitlynn Carter. Since her split from Kailtynn in September 2019, Miley has been in a relationship with Cody Simpson. Along with her personal life, Miley has been an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community. She founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, which seeks to help homeless queer youth throughout America.

Like Miley, Raven-Symoné has been incredibly proud of being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The That’s So Raven! star officially came out when the right to marry was extended to gay people. She took to Twitter, celebrating the milestone victory by tweeting, “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you.”

Speaking of marriage, Raven JUST got married to her partner Miranda Maday, breaking the news on Instagram on June 18. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole,” she captioned the sweet image of herself and her beloved wife.

Before he was melting hearts in Love, Simon, Joey Pollari was Miles on Disney’s Avalon High. The House of Mouse alum came out when he was 18 years old, and talked about how his experience filming Love, Simon totally resonated with him. “His experience was similar to mine,” Joey shared with The Advocate.

“I think all my friends and family knew on some level. I think maybe two people were shocked. The only part that was difficult was me coming out to myself.” Once he did, however, Joey wholly embraced who he is and has been an even greater inspiration to young fans since!

There are so many more inspiring Disney stars who proudly identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. To see their photos and more, check out the gallery above!