‘Love, Victor’ Trailer: This ‘Love, Simon’ Spinoff Will Be Your Next TV Obsession

The full trailer for the ‘Love, Simon’ spinoff ‘Love, Victor’ debuted on May 26. Victor, like so many of us, is just trying to figure out what he wants when it comes to love. Plus, there’s an appearance from a beloved ‘Love, Simon’ character!

Dear, Victor. We already love you. Love, Victor centers around a teenager named Victor, who just moved to Atlanta with his family. As he tries to navigate high school, he reaches out to Simon for help. “Dear Simon, you don’t know me but my family just moved to Atlanta. I was excited to start over. I thought Id’ finally get the chance to be myself. Or at least, figure out who that even is,” Victor says in his message. The series is set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s beloved novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

At Creekwood High School, Victor soon meets a very dreamy guy named Benji. He gives off major soon-to-be rock star vibes. “My story is confusing. Some guys like guys, some guys like girls, some guys like both. I’m not even sure what I like,” Victor admits.

Victor also faces struggles at home. He reveals that his parents aren’t the most “accepting parents.” His mom also admits that “marriage is hard sometimes.”

Love, Victor is about finding yourself and finding your people. The journey isn’t always easy, but it’s so worth it. The trailer also features a quick glimpse of Keiynan Lonsdale’s Love, Simon character, Bram. Who else from Love, Simon will pop up in Love, Victor?! We can’t wait to find out.

Michael Cimino stars as Victor. The cast also includes Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding. The series will premiere with all 10 episodes on June 19, only on Hulu.