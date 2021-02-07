How Miley Cyrus Has Been ‘Seriously Preparing’ For Her Super Bowl Performance: Working Out & More

Miley Cyrus has been meticulous about every detail for the TikTok Tailgate! An insider reveals she’s been ‘practicing’ in her home studio and been ‘hands on’ about her wardrobe.

Miley Cyrus, 28, is set to perform at the first-ever TikTok Tailgate in just hours! Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Disney alum’s set — and she’s been working hard in the studio and gym to give them the best show possible. “Miley has been seriously preparing for her Super Bowl performance by dieting and working out like a mad woman,” a source close to the former Hannah Montana star spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. In recent weeks, she’s posted a number of videos in the gym, including one hitting the treadmill on Feb. 4.

It certainly seems like it’s paying off, as Miley showed off her super tuned tummy as she sported a flirty checkered bra and underwear set on Feb. 7. She filmed the selfie-style video while flying to Tampa, FL, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off at the Super Bowl LV. She also slayed in a latex cheerleader-inspired body suit for a photoshoot announcing the TikTok Tailgate, accessorizing with pink pom-poms black leather boots! Once again, Miley looked incredible in a pair of $1,100 daisy duke shorts from Gucci’s sold-out Dorameon collaboration.

“She’s been practicing in her home studio and not going out to a studio to be as safe as possible,” our source also revealed, noting that the Tennessee native has “really missed performing and really missed being out there so she can’t wait.” While details of Miley’s performance have been kept tightly under wraps, previous sources revealed fans can expect a mix of old school songs — like “Party In The U.S.A.” and “Can’t Be Tamed” — along with her newer tracks from Plastic Hearts. “Midnight Sky” and “Prisoner” were both released as singles from the project.

Fashion is also going to be front and center for the performance, and Miley seems to be teasing a black-and-pink punk princess theme — just like her Plastic Hearts cover. “She’s been having people come by to prepare her wardrobe. The clothes and what she’s going to be wearing have been a primary focus for her,” the insider added, teasing the star “has been picking all of the accessories to go with it.” While flying to Tampa, Miley also showed off her ultra-detailed pink-and-black manicure decked out with letters, hearts, jewels and even heart-shaped cutouts. “She’s been really hands on with her wardrobe choices and the performance itself and she’s excited,” our source concluded.

Miley herself seemed ecstatic about the upcoming performance in a video posted to her Instagram account on Feb. 6. “I cannot wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests ahead ahead of the game — healthcare workers from Tampa and across the country. I’m so excited to be there! F— yeah,” she narrated. Due to COVID-19 measures, the Raymond James Stadium — which has been decked out for the Super Bowl — will not be at full capacity. Instead, the NFL opted to invite 7,500 health care workers from the Tampa area and across the country as a tribute for their incredible work during the pandemic. Another 14,500 tickets are being sold to fans who are then picked by a lottery.