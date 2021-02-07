Miley Cyrus Rocks Daisy Dukes For Super Bowl Tailgate Show Soundcheck — Pics

Counting down! Miley Cyrus have fans a sneak peak at her stage set up just hours ahead of her TikTok Tailgate performance.

Miley Cyrus, 28, rocked some daisy dukes for her soundcheck in Tampa, FL! The Disney alum posted a series of photos ahead of the first ever NFL TikTok Tailgate at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off. She looked incredible in a pair of $1,100 “eco” denim Gucci cut-offs from their new Doraemon collaboration. The adorable animated character was stitched onto the right back side, released just in time for the Year of the Ox.

The Plastic Hearts singer paired the designer denim with a jersey-inspired green t-shirt that read, “Blind For Love” on the back and the #1921 on the front. She added a pair of vintage Dior black knee-high cowboy boots as she posed on a bright pink pool table. “SOUNDCHECK & then GAME ON!” she posted in her caption, including plenty of football, heart and checkered flag emojis — which seems to be the theme of the performance! In other photos, she once again sported the latex “cheerleader” bodysuit from photos announcing the performance.

Miley showed off her toned tummy as she rocked a skater inspired checkered lingerie set on Saturday, Feb. 6. The star appeared to be getting in some yoga and a workout in while flying on a private plane to Tampa, FL and was later jamming to Saweetie‘s summer jam “Tap In.” In a documentary style video of the trip, she also revealed her insane black-and-pink manicure for the performance that included sweet heart cut-outs with mini silver rings.

“I’m on my way to the Super Bowl! I’ll be there for the TikTok Tailgate,” she said during the video posted on Feb. 6, clearly over the moon for the opportunity. “I cannot wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests ahead ahead of the game — healthcare workers from Tampa and across the country. I’m so excited to be there! F— yeah,” she enthusiastically added. The Super Bowl crowd will be looking a little different this year due to COVID-19: due to social distancing requirements, only a limited amount of people — all healthcare workers — are attending in-person.

Previously, a source revealed Miley has been working to put together an incredible show. “She’s been performing on huge stages all her life and so she’s not nervous, but she absolutely wants this to be perfect and is completely hands on to make sure every detail is exactly how she envisions it,” an insider said EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Jan. 27 — also teasing the set list will likely include some of her biggest throwback hits and newer tracks. “Anybody who knows Miley knows that she always keeps people guessing and she wants to give the people an epic tailgate party that will set the stage for an incredible showdown between the Bucs and the Chiefs,” our insider also said.