Miley Cyrus Slays In Checkered Lingerie For Sexy New Video 2 Days Before Super Bowl Performance

Tap in! Miley Cyrus showed off her fit physique while rocking the skater-inspired lingerie set as she flew to Tampa, FL on Feb. 5.



Miley Cyrus, 28, is in shape! The Disney alum sported a checkered black bra top and matching underwear set as danced for her Instagram story watchers on Friday, Feb. 5. She zoomed in on her flat tummy as she listened to Saweetie‘s club-ready jam “Tap In,” also showing off her various tattoos and pierced belly button.

The flirty lingerie set made a second appearance in a documentary style post shared to her profile, documenting her flight to Tampa where she’s set to take the stage for the NFL’s first-ever TikTok Tailgate ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7. Miley could be seen working out and doing yoga on the flight as an acoustic version of her throwback hit “Party In The USA” played.

She paired the lingerie with a pair of cropped blue sweatpants, black socks and a studded belt — later throwing on a jersey inspired t-shirt with the number 25. The Tennessee native emulated a similar style for her announcement post confirming the first-ever TikTok tailgate, sporting a skintight latex bodysuit that looked like a cheerleaders outfit. As always, she slayed the look which was paired with black boots and festive pink pom poms.

“I’m on my way to the Super Bowl! I’ll be there for the TikTok Tailgate,” she narrated towards the end of the clip. “I cannot wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests ahead ahead of the game — healthcare workers from Tampa and across the country. I’m so excited to be there! F— yeah,” she added. In the video, she also showed off her decked out black manicure with pink accents. Her acrylics included heart shaped cut outs, which were decked out with mini rings.

While The Weeknd is the official Half Time show performer at the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, sources previously told HollywoodLife that Miley would love to fill those shoes down the line. This isn’t just about the NFL pregame concert, this could also definitely open doors for Miley to perform at a Super Bowl Halftime Show,” the inspired spilled. “She’s being pretty tight-lipped surrounding details of her performance at this point because she doesn’t want to ruin any surprises. But there are rumors she’ll be mixing up some of her signature classics like ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ and ‘We Can’t Stop’, along with her newer hits,” they added.