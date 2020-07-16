Quavo & Saweetie Reveal How Their Epic Romance Started In The DMs Before A Bizarre 1st Date

Quavo & Saweetie are hip-hop royalty! The couple spilled about how they first met in this new interview and their hilarious attempt at a first date.

Quavo, 29 & Saweetie, 27, are more in love than ever! The sexy couple dished about their relationship in a new interview with GQ, and it turns out their romance started in a very millennial way. “I seen her on my [Instagram] Explore page,” the Migos member reflected. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’” he went on, referencing her 2017 viral hit “Icy Girl.” He went on, “So I slid in her DM…I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’”

Saweetie — née Diamonté Harper — was intrigued by the superstars’ message. “He sent me the snowflake [emoji],” she said, noting that she “sent him the stir-fry [emoji] back.” One of Migos’ biggest songs is, of course, “Stir Fry” off their 2018 album Culture II. The two exchanged flirty DM’s for months before finally deciding to meet up for an attempted first date, which wasn’t much of a date at all: Quavo (born Quavious Keyate Marshall) invited Saweetie to a house party in Los Angeles, which ended up being somewhat of a rowdy affair. “That wasn’t my environment,” he explained.

After Saweetie played “hard to get,” Quavo invited her to come out and meet him in Atlanta — his hometown — where he took her to steakhouse Stoney River. “I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” the Icy star — who’s also a USC grad — remembered of her now-boyfriend nearly choking on a crab cake! From there, the pair hit the town with a night at the one-and-only Magic City strip club, where more chaos ensued.

“I didn’t know if it was on some gang s—, so it was like, ‘Let’s get to the car!’” Quavo said, explaining that a fight had broken out on what was supposed to be a romantic and fun night out. “All this time, I forget I’m having a date! She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City…we ain’t look back since,”” he added, sweetly kissing her. The couple have been going strong since Sept. 2018, but like any couple, have gotten on each others’ nerves here and there! “[You] take long as hell to come to bed,” Quavo told his girlfriend in a game of “The Couples Quiz.”

“He’s always been fine to me,” Saweetie also gushed in the chat. “In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, ‘Damn, this n—- is fine.’”