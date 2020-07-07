In honor of Blackout Day, T.I. and Tiny hit up a Black-owned strip club in Atlanta for a date night, and the rapper shared videos from the wild night out on Instagram.

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are doing their part to support Black-owned businesses for Blackout Day. In fact, the longtime couple got the movement started early by showing up to the strip club, Magic City, for a date night during the early hours of the morning on July 7. Tip shared a video of himself and Tiny — wearing their face gear for protection from coronavirus, of course — inside the club on Instagram.

In the clip, Tiny is throwing dollar bills at the strippers, while T.I. films the ladies dancing and twerking. “Waiting for dinner,” he says in the clip. “Support Black businesses everybody.” He captioned the clip, “Only shop Black businesses,” and also posted another video of the scene from the club, which showed dollar bills strewn across the floor. “Dinner with the wife,” he captioned the second clip. “Blackout Approved.”

The idea behind Blackout Day is to not spend any money at all. However, those who do choose to spend are urged to do so at Black-owned businesses. “This is only the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of economic empowerment as a reality for ALL BLACK PEOPLE,” Calvin Martyr, who conceived the idea for Blackout Day, explained. “United, we are an unstoppable force. We are a nation of people within this nation that, at any time, can demand our liberation by withholding our dollars. If we can do it for a day, we can do it for a week, a month, a quarter, a year….and one day we will look up and it will be a way of life.”

T.I. has been extremely vocal with his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the push to end racism and police brutality in America. For the last several weeks, he has dedicated his social media page towards pushing for change. At the same time, his relationship with Tiny is clearly going strong, as they also got a date night in while fighting for social justice.

Of course, T.I. and Tiny have had their fair share of struggles over the years. In 2016, she even filed for divorce from the rapper! T.I. has admitted to cheating on Tiny in the past, but they’ve managed to overcome their issues. “She brings out the best in me,” T.I. admitted on the season finale of Friends & Family Hustle. “I love that she’s incredibly daring, she’s self-motivated, she’s extremely talented.” Aw!