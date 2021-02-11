Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Fails The ‘I’m So Pretty’ TikTok Challenge: ‘Am I Doing This Right?

Chrissy Teigen’s still trying to get ahold of this TikTok thing! The model tried to do the ‘I’m So Pretty’ TikTok challenge, and the results were hilarious.

Chrissy Teigen is absolutely gorgeous. But that doesn’t mean she’s mastered the “I’m So Pretty” challenge! The model posted a video to social media on February 11 that showed her pretty lackluster take on the TikTok trend. You see, Chrissy was supposed to bop her camera to the drum beats at the beginning of Kato‘s “I’m So Pretty And He Like That,” then magically appear with fully glam makeup and hair. Yeah, she wasn’t feeling it.

You can see how to do the challenge correctly HERE. Chrissy’s hilarious video features the Cravings author, 35, looking bored and lounging on her couch. She’s wearing no makeup and has her hair up in a messy bun. So far, so good. Instead of transforming, Chrissy pulls her hand away after the last beat and… is still sitting on her couch with no makeup.

“Am I doing this right. Very old. So many buttons ??????” she captioned the video, which had her fans rolling on the floor. They all assured her that yes, she was definitely doing something right — just maybe not the TikTok challenge. We all know what Chrissy looks like totally glammed up, so she doesn’t need to prove it to the kids of TikTok.

Just look at the recent chic photo she posted on Instagram. Chrissy showed off a gorgeous outfit during a day out in Los Angeles, featuring a leather, blazer-style jacket, black bike shorts, and a pair of knee-high boots with heels. She cinched the coat together at her waist with a leather fringed belt, featuring a giant gold buckle — very Michelle Obama at the inauguration. Yes, Chrissy had impeccable hair and makeup, too.