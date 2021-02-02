Chrissy Teigen Rocks Bike Shorts, High Boots & ‘Michelle Obama’-Inspired Gold Belt For Dress Up Look

Chrissy Teigen channeled both a biker chick and Michelle Obama on IG, stunning in a leather look cinched together with a gold belt — just like the one FLOTUS wore to the inauguration!

Chrissy Teigen‘s tackling her quarantine boredom by slaying in new outfits on Instagram. The Cravings kitchen mogul, 35, showed off her latest look in a glamorous February 1 photo while striking the sassiest pose. Chrissy whipped her long, Ariana Grande-esque blonde ponytail back and forth while working her new look — black head to toe with a little pop of gold.

Chrissy shined in a leather, blazer-style jacket coupled with a pair of tight bike shorts. She accessorized with a fabulous pair of black suede knee-high boots, oversized gold hoop earrings, and a shiny black tote purse with gold chain straps. She cinched her jacket together to flaunt her tiny waist with a fringed belt featuring a giant gold buckle — very reminiscent of the fabulous belt former FLOTUS Michelle Obama rocked at the January 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Michelle dazzled in a maroon outfit and overcoat at the DC event, including a matching belt at her waist with an oversized gold bucket. Her outfit was the talk of the town after the inauguration. Nothing looked chicer than the former first lady’s maroon turtleneck, slacks, and longline coat. Chrissy definitely took notice when she was at the inauguration with husband John Legend.

Chrissy actually got in a bit of trouble the night before the inauguration. She posted footage of John rehearsing for the Celebrating America show… that she wasn’t supposed to share. She commented on the “amazing” view as John took the stage with a military band, the lit-up Washington Monument and Capitol in the background. It was supposed to remain a secret!