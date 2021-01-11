Chrissy Teigen’s Purple Hair Makeover: Model Shows Off Her New Wig — Before & After Pics

Chrissy Teigen was all about that ‘wig life,’ as she took to her Instagram account to reveal her bold new purple ‘do in a series of snaps! Check out the before and after pics of Chrissy’s new look!

Chrissy Teigen has never been one to shy away from bold styles, and this time she took her hair to the next level. The gorgeous model, 35, took to her Instagram account on January 10 to show her millions of followers her brand new hairdo — a purple wig! Chrissy’s ‘do looked so real, fans had to do a double take. The first photo in Chrissy’s carousel post featured her in a trench coat and knee-high, camel-toned boots.

Chrissy ran her fingers through her purple locks, which looked stunning on the star. The second photo seemed more impromptu. Chrissy was captured in the same outfit, and a mask, while shopping for some groceries. She also appeared to wear a pair of, what looked like, snakeskin gloves! In this photo, fans could see just how long Chrissy’s wig was, as it cascaded down her shoulders.

The last snap in the collection was actually a video! The short clip featured a closeup of Chrissy’s face as her purple ‘do framed her visage. “Is this ‘hot girl sh*t?'” Chrissy asked. Regardless, she was totally feeling herself in her new look! “The wig life…chose me,” she captioned her post. Of course, Chrissy gave credit where it was due, tagging stylists Jayy HairStyles, Irinel de León, makeup artist Kristine Studden, and wardrobe stylist Alana Van Deraa. With her new look featured above, check out a before photo of the star below!

Chrissy’s wavy purple hair might just be her boldest haircut yet! In the past, the model has shown off some fresh look on the ‘Gram. In fact, back in 2020, Chrissy served some major Jazz Age and Roaring ’20s vibes by showing off her shaggy bob! Before the bob was all the rage in 2020, Chrissy’s 2019 cut featured a shaggy hairstyle that looked absolutely effortless.

With her new ‘do, Chrissy is definitely walking into 2021 with a fun and fresh look. 2020 was definitely a difficult year for Chrissy and her beloved husband John Legend. But the pair celebrated their love and their family, including their youngsters Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, by taking a secluded trip for the holiday season. As Chrissy walks into 2021 with this bold new look, we cannot wait to see what the year brings her!