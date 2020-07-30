Chrissy Teigen’s Hair Makeover: She Debuts A Summery Bob In New Video — See Her Look Before & After

Chrissy Teigen has a new, shorter do’ that we’re in love with! The model showed off a bob haircut on July 29 — the perfect, breezy summer style! See her hair transformation, along with before and after photos!

The model, 34, debuted her new do' in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. In the clip, Chrissy lightly touched her wavy brunette locks with blonde highlights. Her shoulder-length bob was parted to the side, with some hair tucked behind her ear.

Irinel de León, Chrissy’s hairstylist, also shared the same clip to her personal Instagram page. “We went short” the LA-based hair expert wrote in the caption. León, a hairstylist to the stars, has been trusted with the locks of Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber), Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Hannah Jeter, and the A-list goes on. Makeup artist Kristine Studden also received credit for supplying Chrissy with her glowing glam.

Just days before she went short, Chrissy shared a closeup clip of her longer locks to Instagram. As seen in the above clip, the mother-of-two cut off a reasonable amount of hair, proving that she can rock any length and style. It’s unclear if Chrissy’s cut was just for a simple change, or an upcoming project or photoshoot. Though, she still had long hair during her mother’s cookbook photoshoot on July 29, where Chrissy’s glam squad was present.

As the author noted in her summer bob debut, she went “short “again” — meaning, this isn’t the first time she’s cut her hair. Chrissy has rocked even shorter hair on past red carpets.