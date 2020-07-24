Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Wants Another Procedure To Make Breasts Smaller After Implant Removal

Chrissy Teigen is still not satisfied with the size of her breasts and actually wants them even smaller after she removed her implants earlier this year.

Chrissy Teigen‘s breast issues have become a saga at this point. The social media superstar vented about them yet again in a set of Instagram stories posted on Thursday, July 23, where she was having problems with how they looked in a sexy outfit she was wearing. She posted a video of her wearing a loose white top and intricate body chain that, according to her, was supposed to fit “over each t**** but my boobs are too low.” The shirt included silver embellishments and tie straps which easily put her post-op results on display.

“And yes, they’re still huge,” she admitted before talking about how she may have to go back under the knife later this year. “I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller.” Chrissy spoke about this during her off time from filming the music video for husband John Legend‘s song “Wild” which features fellow musician Gary Clarke Jr. She shared some pics and clips from that day where the mother-of-two looked simply stunning in a variety of eye-catching ensembles.

Chrissy first revealed that she was getting her breast implants removed in late May after having them for fourteen years. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding, “I’m getting my boobs out!”

Her 4-year-old daughter Luna even got in on the fun of it all by writing her a cute note about her big moment. “Have fun [getting] your boobs out. Love, Luna,” the initial note read, with the younging adding to the back of the message, “bye boobies,” in all capital letters. Chrissy later admitted that the procedure went “perfectly” even though she was “so sore” after first waking up from it.

She didn’t waste much time showing off her new breasts as the Sports Illustrated cover girl put them on display in a gorgeous bikini on Instagram one month after getting the procedure. “First two piece in a long, long time!,” she captioned next to a pic of her posing inside her bathroom.

Chrissy’s even had to clap back at trolls who didn’t believe she had them removed in the first place. “A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it,” she said in an Instagram story video posted on Sunday, July 19, while filming herself in a mirror. “These are the scars.” She highlighted said scars while wearing a bright yellow bikini in the clip.