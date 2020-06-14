16 Stars Making Spandex Bike Shorts Stylish: Kim Kardashian & More

Bike shorts are the way to go for a quick and comfortable ensemble choice this summer, and these celebrities are the perfect inspiration for how to rock the trend!

Over the last several years, bicycle shorts have come back in a big way. The 80s spandex trend has taken the fashion world by storm, and many celebrities are taking note. Bike shorts can be paired with baggy sweatshirts or t-shirts for a comfortable and casual look, or they can be worn under super short dresses to help out with avoiding wardrobe malfunctions. Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and more stars have been slaying the trend publicly recently.

Kim is by far one of the biggest fans of bike shorts. Considering her husband, Kanye West’s, Yeezy fashion line is full of different spandex looks, Kim is often rocking the style while out and about. While she often wears her spandex shorts with cropped shirts or bandeau tops, Kim also dresses down the style with oversized sweatshirts, as well. In the pic above, Kim wore a leather jacket to go with her casual look, as well as her signature clear heels.

Meanwhile, for one of Gigi’s bike shorts looks, she stepped out in a pair of black spandex pants along with a t-shirt and white sneakers. However, she dressed the look up a bit by adding a white blazer jacket on top of the tee. She also wore stylish, white-rimmed sunglasses, and added a pop of color with her handbag as she strutted down the streets in the ensemble. Bike shorts are definitely the perfect style choice for models like Gigi, as they definitely help to accentuate their long legs!

Gigi’s sister, Bella, showed us another way to rock the spandex shorts look. She paired hers with a checkered jacket, with nothing underneath, along with some pointy-toed heels. Bella rocked the look during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, so she completed it with a beret and small-framed sunglasses for a French style twist. The supermodel was all smiles as she confidently walked the streets in the look and waved to fans who gathered outside of her hotel.

There are plenty of other amazing ways to rock bike shorts, too! Check out the gallery above to see even more stars, including Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski and more, wearing the trend.