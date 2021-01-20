Michelle Obama Stuns In Long Maroon Coat While Arriving At Presidential Inauguration

All eyes were on Joe Biden at his January 20 inauguration, but, of course, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama also turned heads in her effortlessly fashionable ensemble.

Michelle Obama continued her streak of looking utterly chic by arriving at Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration in a stylish maroon coat. The former first lady, 57, arrived to the inauguration alongside her husband, Barack Obama, and they both wore protective face masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Michelle’s hair was styled in curls, as well. Twitter went wild over the former First Lady’s stunning look, raving over how “flawless” she looked upon her arrival.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive this morning at the Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.#InaugurationDay

WATCH: https://t.co/UAlbBuSLTS pic.twitter.com/fXMESaEzCN — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2021

Her 2021 inauguration outfit was leaps and bounds beyond the demure dress she wore to welcome Donald and Melania Trump to the White House in 2017. For that *shudder* event, Michelle dressed in an understated, but still gorgeous dress in a deep, raspberry red hue. The a-line midi dress featured a modest neckline and short sleeves, and was dotted with a subtle black pattern. She kept the rest of her outfit simple, wearing a black belt and black pumps and putting her hair in a sleek bun.

Michelle’s latest outfit was completely on brand for the former FLOTUS. Michelle’s wardrobe runs the gamut from simple and refined sheath dresses, to glittery thigh-high boots, to athleisure, given the week. But they’re all winners. Michelle’s fans started paying attention to the subtle details of her outfits while she was on the campaign trail for Biden in 2020. While recording a video address for the DNC in August, she rocked a gold necklace with “VOTE” spelled out in delicate letters — and it instantly sold out and sparked hundreds of copies.

During her When We All Vote events throughout election season, she rolled out adorable outfit after outfit. At The Roots Picnic in June, Michelle teamed up with the legendary band to encourage their fans to register to vote while listening to some music. Her outfit? A white Roots tee and oversized silver hoop earrings, paired with bouncy curls. An obvious hit.