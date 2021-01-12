Chrissy Teigen Mimics Cher’s 90s Fitness Video In Sexy Sheer Bodysuit & Curly Wig — Watch

Chrissy Teigen is transporting us back to the 90s by channeling Cher as a fitness instructor, inspired by the singer’s now-viral workout videos.

In the early 1990s, Cher created a series of workout videos called CherFitness, and Chrissy Teigen is bringing them back! The model dressed up as a 90s version of Cher to recreate the fitness videos, and shared her take on it in a series of Instagram clips. For the series, Chrissy wore a sheer, sequined bodysuit, along with a curly black wig, which was pulled back into a messy ponytail.

“It’s 38 minutes of fat-burning fun!” she said in the first clip, while holding a neon green resistance band in her hand. She also hiked up her undergarments, and couldn’t keep a straight face as she started cracking up towards the end. In a second clip, she got down on all fours to shake her backside for a series of movies, and in a third video, she hilariously attempted to use the resistance bands while lying on her back.

It also appears that Chrissy may have had these imitation videos in the arsenal for a bit of time, as she admittedly couldn’t decide when the appropriate time to share them would be. “I honestly have no idea when the right time to post this is,” she wrote. Plus, she followed it up with the comment, “@Cher I love you,” to make sure the singer knew that she was only mimicking her out of pure love!

Cher released two workout videos during her tenure as a fitness guru. The first was CherFitness: A New Attitude in 1991. It featured a 38 minute ‘step workout,’ followed by a 10 minute abs workout and 32 minute segment for hips, bottoms and thighs. This video was followed up by CherFitness Body Confidence, which included a 38 minute ‘hot dance,’ along with 45 minutes of resistance band training. Chrissy was imitating the latter in her series of videos.

The comments section of Chrissy’s clips immediately began filling up with people cracking up at her videos. Many also pointed out that she resembled Janet Jackson and Selena Quintanilla in her get-up. Of course, there were plenty of fans who were also quite confused by the footage, but Chrissy often garners that reaction with her goofy social media activity!