Salma Hayek, 54, Reveals Why She Has ‘No Shame’ In Posting Sexy Bikini Photos

If you’ve been on Instagram throughout Dec. and Jan., you’ve most likely seen Salma Hayek’s many swimsuit snaps! The actress revealed why she’s been sharing so many bikini-clap photos in a new interview, where she also discussed body confidence!

With just a quick glimpse at Salma Hayek‘s Instagram page, you’ll quickly discover that she loves swimsuit! The Like a Boss actress, 54, looks (for lack of better words) like a boss in a plethora of posts from her recent winter vacation with husband, François-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. But, she wasn’t always this bikini-post-happy. In a new interview, the fit 54-year-old said she put in a lot of work in the gym to feel her best self again.

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she recalled, noting that she snapped a number of photos of herself after she slimmed down to her desired size. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation,” Salma admitted about her many vacation posts.

However, the Savages star joked that her healthy journey hit a rocky patch when her tropical getaway ended. “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again,” she said. Yet, the latter hasn’t discouraged her from sharing archived photos from her memorable trip.

“I saved my pictures, I’m not in the same condition today and I’m spreading the love out like every two weeks,” she said, admitting, “I’m going to put up another one. I’m almost running out of them but I don’t know if you have that feeling, like, 2021!”

To boot, Salma isn’t naive when it comes to understanding the strategic, unwritten rules of how to post swimsuit photos. “People are sick of it but I’m going to let them take a break. They’re going to think I’m wearing a bikini every day. No, they’re all from the same location,” she said.

Salma, who turned 54 in September, is back to work after enjoying some rest and relaxation in the sun. The actress is gearing up for the February 5 release of her new Amazon Prime movie, Bliss, which also stars Owen Wilson.