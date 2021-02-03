Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian After She Shares Sexy New String Bikini Pic

With her 5am workouts, Khloe Kardashian has earned her bikini body. She showed it off in a throwback photo from her recent girls getaway, and Tristan Thompson melted at the sight of her sexy figure.

Khloe Kardashian is back home in Calabasas, but her mind is still in the Turks and Caicos. She shared a throwback Instagram photo from her recent girls trip to the Caribbean with her sisters to celebrate Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster turning three-years-old. Khloe had already given fans a full look at her silver metallic bikini while laid back on a lounge chair in a Feb. 2 Instagram post. On Feb. 3, she shared a look at just the top with some gorgeous fashion accessories, and wowed Tristan Thompson in the process.

Tristan Thompson liked what he saw with Khloe’s sexy bikini top photo she shared to Instagram on Feb. 3.

Khloe wore a long sheer white beach duster with puffy sleeves in the new post. She had been wearing it off the shoulders while laying down in the previous snapshot, but the new picture showed how gorgeous and flowy the garment is. The 36-year-old also donned a massive straw hat, which appears to be similar to the Jaquemus Le chapeau Bomba, that retails for $440. Fans begged to know where to find it, as it completely covered up Khloe’s face and torso from the rays of the sun. She captioned the photo with the pun, “The Shade of it all.”

Khloe’s rumored on-again boyfriend Tristan loved what he saw in the photo. Khloe looked so gorgeous in the beachwear, in addition to a camera ready face of makeup. The mother of his daughter True Thompson, 2, gazed off into the distance with palm fronds behind her as she held up the sun hat with one of her perfectly manicured hands. The Boston Celtics player left two hearts for eyes smiling emojis as his comment.

Khloe brought the couple’s daughter True along on the girls trip, as Kim brought daughters North, 7, and Chicago West, 3. With Stormi there, it brought about a reunion of the Kar-Jenner “Triplets” as they are known, as the three girls were born within four months of each other in 2018. When Koko and True returned home from the Caribbean trip on Jan. 31, Tristan surprised his lady by decorating her house with rose gold-colored balloons of all different sizes, including metallic mylar ones spelling out “WELCOME HOME.” He also had a bouquet of pink roses in a white vase sitting on a table as an extra romantic touch.

Khloe Kardashian works hard for her amazing body, with 5am gym sessions. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

After the dreamy trip and the sweet welcome home decorations from Tristan, it was back to the regular grind for Khloe on Feb. 2. She shared several Instagram stories videos showing her getting up and starting her home workout just after 5am. Khloe went through a series of stretches before getting on the treadmill at 5:35am.

In one video she told fans who were also up at that hour and getting at it, “Good morning! Let’s have a great Tuesday,” she said while looking into the camera. “It’s early. Let’s conquer this sh*t. You are winners. You are queens. You are everything and above.” Bikini bodies like the one Khloe has come with hard work, but she’s willing to put in the fitness involved to look as amazing as she does.