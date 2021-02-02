Method Man’s Wife Drags Wendy Williams For Dishing On Hookup With The Rapper: ‘She’s Desperate’

Just days after Wendy Williams claimed she once had a one night stand with Method Man, his wife is firing back at the host in a scathing statement. She thinks Wendy has an ‘unhealthy fixation’ with her marriage.

To say Method Man‘s wife isn’t happy about Wendy Williams‘ latest comments about her husband, is an understatement. The rapper’s wife of 20 years, Tamika Smith, released a fiery statement in response to the talk show host, who claimed in a radio interview on January 29, that she once “smoked a blunt with [him] while I gave him a bath.” Wendy, 56, also stated that she had a “one-night-stand” with the Wu-Tang Clan member (née Clifford Smith Jr.) after she invited him back to her Jersey City apartment when a fight broke out at a club they were both at.

“For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband myself and our family,” Tamika said in a statement, which was released by The Shade Room and other outlets on February 2, via social media. “In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos and blatant attempts to provoke us,” she continued, later noting the time “when I was diagnosed with cancer years ago, Wendy shared my personal medical information with her listeners live on the air during her radio broadcast.” — Something Tamika claims Wendy “never apologized” for and “never expressed any regret” over “whatsoever.”

In reference to the talk show host’s latest comments about Method Man, his wife said that Wendy “has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low. And I’m tired of taking the high road,” she declared.

Tamika went on to slam Wendy, whose “career is on life support,” she said. “Her husband and has abandoned her, and the ratings for all of her projects are down. She’s desperate for attention and is trying to use my husband’s popularity as a way to get her name trending,” she continued. “How sad that a woman who was once revered in the entertainment industry has reduced herself to a tabloid side note and circus freak!”

Tamika later confirmed, “For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will most forever be one of the most miserable b**ches on the planet.”

Elsewhere in the statement, Tamika explained that “despite my anger,” through the years, “I chose not to respond publicly to her unhealthy fixation with my husband and our marriage. It was clear that she was sickened that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem,” she said.

“Over the years those issues have made her increasingly ugly, north inside and out. And not amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness insider of her. Instead of using her platform to uplift women, she has spent her career attacking marriages while her own fell apart,” Tamika continued, in reference to Wendy’s divorce from Kevin Hunter, which played out in the press in 2019. “She criticized celebrities battling addictions with substance abuse. There’s not limit to how low she will go in the name of making headlines.”