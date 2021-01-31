Wendy Williams Addresses Her Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.: ‘I Liked Him’

Wendy Williams finally cleared the air about this long-standing rumor, confessing she ‘held hands’ on a date with the late rapper for publicity.

Wendy Williams spilled major tea in her Lifetime documentary, What A Mess! The 56-year-old even addressed her rumored hook-up with the late Notorious B.I.G. — née Christopher Wallace — who tragically passed in 1997. “You’ve been wildly curious about it for years. Now I’m telling you,” Wendy began, reflecting on how the two knew each other. At the time, B.I.G. had released his 1994 album Ready To Die, while Wendy was a popular radio host on NYC’s hip hop station Hot 97.

“Big was one of the rappers that was never scared to come see me. We just had a cool relationship. He’s the hit with the music, and I was the hit on the radio,” the Wendy Williams Show host, who later married Kevin Hunter Sr., explained. “I liked him. He had a great sense of humor, and he liked to eat. One day, after we did an interview, Big asked me out. I said yeah. I wasn’t thinking about Big in a romantic way. I mean, he was a nice guy, but definitely not my type. But I was still very single and, you know, a young girl. And I was out here, doing it,” she added.

Being Wendy, she already had other ideas in mind — particularly when it came to garnering some publicity for herself. Naturally, she suggested then-hot spot Shark Bar, which was known for it’s soul food. “I wanted to go to the Shark Bar. The Shark Bar was a scene at that time, and I planned this scene,” she went on. “I said, ‘Let me get on Page Six. It’s good for my business,'” she confessed. The duo held hands (to “create a stir,” Wendy said) and in the end, she got exactly what she needed.

“I mean, it was the best thing for my business ever,” Wendy — who went on to host on Philadelphia’s Power 99FM and made the move to television in 2008 — noted. The New Jersey native confirmed that the date ended up being “a nothing night,” and nothing happened beyond The Shark Bar dinner. While nothing went down between B.I.G. and Wendy, she did confess to a one night stand with rapper Method Man in a recent interview.

Back in the ’90s, however, the B.I.G. and Wendy rumors ended up turning into a fair amount of on-air drama with the rapper’s ex Lil Kim. The feud between the ladies went on for years, with Kim clapping back at Wendy’s comments about her plastic surgery in 2013. “Stop hating on me because U sucked Big’s d— & he didn’t want nothing to do with yo a– after that,” Kim tweeted at the time. The following year, Wendy confirmed the pair “cool” in another interview.