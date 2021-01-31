Wendy Williams Reveals Her Revenge On Kevin Hunter After She Found Out About His Cheating

Wendy Williams revealed for the first time how she got revenge on her cheating husband Kevin Hunter, in her new Lifetime documentary, ‘What A Mess!’ which premiered on January 30!

Wendy Williams left no stone unturned in her new Lifetime documentary, What A Mess!, which chronicled the demise of the talk show host’s near 22-year-marriage to Kevin Hunter — her manager and an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show. While the daytime TV icon has spoken out in the past about Kevin and his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, Wendy revealed for the first time exactly how she got revenge on her cheating husband.

When Wendy found out that Kevin had bought a house for Sharina — less than 10 miles away from her own — she drove to the property to check it out. “I was cupping my eyes in every window,” she recalled, before explaining how she got some revenge. “I pulled out my spray paint and I spray-painted ‘Kevin and Wendy Forever.’ And to this day, it still is forever. Doesn’t mean I love you, not like that. Love don’t live here anymore. And I had my Gorilla Glue, which is fabulous, and I glued the mailbox closed…and I spray-painted pink all over it. I’m just crying and having a good old time in my own head, saying, ‘Alright, Wendy, you’ve always been strong. Girl, this is your time. You’ve got to get this mess together.'”

Wendy and Kevin Sr. share one child together, 20-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr., who lives in Miami, Florida part-time, where he attends college. Interestingly enough, Wendy recently claimed — while promoting the new documentary on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show — “The first time I found out [he was cheating] was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest.” Wendy filed for divorce in April of 2019, amidst looming rumors that Kevin had fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. — Something Wendy later confirmed to The New York Times in a profile published in August of 2019. Fast forward to January of 2020, and the couple’s divorce was finalized. The split came at the same time Wendy was dealing with complications from Grave’s Disease, which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause serious heath issues. Additionally, the host was struggling with lymphedema in her lower legs and ankles, an incurable condition she’s addressed both on the show and at the beginning of her documentary.

At the time of the split, Wendy made arrangements to escape the media circus that followed when news of the cheating scandal broke. She checked into a sober house in Queens, which she later revealed on her talk show. “I was concerned based on what was going on around me. I’d done my detective work. I knew what was about to happen, and I was like, Let me go someplace where you’re not allowed to have the whole bottle of wine,” she said in the aforementioned New York Times interview, noting that “Cocaine has been off my map.” (The host previously dealt with cocaine addiction earlier on in her radio career. Wendy expanded on the latter in her 2003 memoir, Wendy’s Got the Heat.

She continued, “I don’t take pills. I wasn’t doing anything off the wagon. When you see your husband’s mistress with a burgeoning belly and you’re a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what’s about to happen. I needed to go someplace quiet,” she said, later recalling, “My husband was about to have a baby, and I knew that I was about to divorce. I knew that there would be headlines. I had to process it so that once I came out, I came out on top. I didn’t work for three decades to land at the bottom over some [expletive] like this.”

As for where everyone stands today? “I have no idea,” Wendy told Andy Cohen when the Watch What Happens Live host asked on January 28, if Kevin is still with his alleged mistress, Sharina. “I mean, and I don’t know how they’re raising the daughter Journey, I think she’s like two next month or something,” Wendy said in reference to Kevin and Sharina’s alleged daughter. Though, Wendy noted, “That’s not my problem…my alimony for all three of them is on time, every month.”

Wendy — who recently revealed that she plotted her divorce from Kevin to ultimately end up on top — now lives in her very own “bachelorette pad” in New York City with her two cats, “Chit Chat” and “My Way.” In the days leading up to her big Lifetime premiere weekend, Wendy said on her talk show that she’s “looking for a boyfriend.” The host revealed that she’s active on a dating app, which she chose not to name, and has gone on a few dates. However, she hasn’t found “love” just yet.

In a more creative way to find the one, Wendy is currently accepting applications, via her Wendy Show website, from male suitors interested in taking her out on a date. The host is currently accepting :30-second videos from suitors, who are requested to explain why she should date them.