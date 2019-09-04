See Pics
Wendy Williams’ ‘Bachelorette’ Pad: See Inside Her NYC Apartment — Luxury Bedrooms & More

After filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter Sr., Wendy Williams has ditched the quiet life in New Jersey for a hip bachelorette pad in NYC. A look inside her new apartment shows incredible views and luxury bedrooms.

For years on her daytime talk show Wendy Williams would talk about her happy yet quiet life at home in New Jersey with husband Kevin Hunter Sr. and their son Kevin Hunter Jr. But since filing for divorce from her 46-year-old husband in April and her 19-year-old son going away to college, Wendy is embracing her single status with a luxurious apartment in New York City. The two-story 2,400 square foot bachelorette pad has floor to ceiling windows with amazing views all the way out to the Statue of Liberty.

Velvet Ropes and Page Six report that Wendy is shelling out $15,000 a month for a unit midway up the 64-floor 50 West building in Manhattan’s Financial District. The apartment has three bedrooms, including Wendy’s en-suite master bedroom that has views of the Hudson River and room for a king size bed. The bathroom comes with a marble vanity with double sinks, heated flooring and electronic toilet with built-in bidet. It also features an extra-large tub so Wendy can take soothing baths and a separate walk-in shower.

The open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen feature 20 foot ceilings. While the kitchen is fairly modest in size, its enough for Wendy’s love of cooking and now that she’s not preparing meals for her husband and son, she won’t need as much space as she did in her former New Jersey mansion. Wendy already showed off in Instagram pics that she’s added a Wonder Woman crockpot and has a big Hello Kitty timer above the stove. She also has a Flavor Flav statue with a working clock on the countertop.

The living room inside Wendy Williams’ new NYC bachelorette pad as seen in the apartment’s listing. She’s since painted several of the walls black and added her own funky and eclectic decor. Courtesy of Street Easy.

Wendy has already shared some photos inside her new pad and has definitely changed things up from the staged listing photos. She painted several walls black instead of the bright white they were in the listing. The 55-year-old also has added her love of eccentric decor, showing off a table covered with colorful and funky statues as well as a bright blue velvet lounger with fur throw pillows on it. We can’t wait to hear more about her Hot Girl Summer as a single lady in NYC when The Wendy Williams Show returns on Sept. 16.

 