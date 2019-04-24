Wendy Williams Moves Into New Apartment Without Kevin After Split: No Interest Returning To Family Home

Wendy Williams is out of sober living and has moved onto a new address in an exciting location. Her New Jersey home with Kevin Hunter just had ‘too many memories.’

Wendy Williams, 54, made the big move to the Big Apple. “Wendy is happy to finally be out of her sober living in Queens. Over the last weekend, Wendy moved into her new apartment by herself in Manhattan,” a source close to the talk show host EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Wendy revealed that she had been living in a sober living home to combat addiction “for some time” on The Wendy Williams Show on March 19, before she had filed for divorce from her now estranged husband Kevin Hunter, 46, on April 10. Instead of heading back to New Jersey, she decided it was best to move on to a new address after checking out of the sober living home.

“She is feeling healthier, happier and stronger than ever. After announcing her divorce and getting Kevin off of her show and out of her life, she is ready to move forward,” our source continues. But the divorce process alone isn’t the only reason Wendy decided to take up a new residence. “She did not want to go back to the home [she and Kevin] shared, there were too many memories of their time together,” our source explains. One of those memories included a welfare check by authorities on Jan. 18, after an anonymous caller accused Kevin of allegedly poisoning his wife — Wendy denied this, according to the police report that Livingston Police Department provided to HollywoodLife.

The decision to move out for good wasn’t a spontaneous one. “She has been planning this split for a long time and has been really looking forward to starting all over again,” our source explains. “Wendy signed the new lease on her new apartment weeks ago and is excited to be single and in the city as a successful, sexy, independent woman. She is thrilled about this new chapter in her life and feels unstoppable.”

Wendy is continuing to distance herself from her estranged husband, after a spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show announced that Kevin was no longer serving as the show’s executive producer on April 18. “Kevin will no longer be on set. He is out of the office and has no reason to be around anymore — He is out as EP,” a source close to show also EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Wendy and Kevin’s nearly 22-year marriage was plagued by rumors that Kevin had allegedly been unfaithful. They share an 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.