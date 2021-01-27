Wendy Williams Disses Ex-Husband ‘Kelvin’ & Alleged Mistress While Literally Sipping Tea On TV

Wendy Williams called out her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, by name for the first time after showing a clip of her new documentary on her talk show.

Wendy Williams, 56, shocked the audience at The Wendy Williams Show on Jan. 26 when she totally dissed her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment. The talk show host just finished airing a clip of her new documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess!, when she suddenly brought on the shade, even seemingly mentioning Sharina’s daughter, who Kevin is allegedly the father of, in the process.

“Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson!” Wendy said before sipping her drink and adding, “Getting out of my car … with my money.”

She then went on to mention “Journey”, which seemed to be Sharina and Kevin’s toddler. “Good morning, Journey,” she began. “She’ll be almost three– I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know.”

She proceeded with a grin on her face before saying, “Good morning, Kelvin”, referring to the legal spelling of Kevin’s name, and finishing off with, “It’s my truth.”

Wendy’s surprising remarks on her show come after she’s been making headlines for the details of her documentary. The film largely focuses on the time her marriage to Kevin came to an end in 2019 after 22 years together. Although she has admitted to knowing about his alleged infidelity for years, it seems the final straw for her was when he allegedly impregnated his mistress.

“The first time I found out [he was cheating] was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest,” she said while promoting her Lifetime movie and documentary, which will both air on Jan. 30, on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “During that time, I gave birth to him [Kevin Jr.], he [Kevin Sr.] was in the delivery room. He’s passing out cigars and, and you know, ‘my wife and I, and little Kev’.”

“I plotted to divorce Kevin and I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side. And it all worked. And when I say I sacrifice of myself, Kevin’s an only child,” she continued, hinting that she didn’t have more children because of the alleged infidelity. She went on to explain that Kevin “became an a** for lack of a better word” and things got worse as they became more successful.

“The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became,” she said. “He used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extra marital affairs.”

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in Apr. 2019 after admittingly “plotting” to leave him. Their divorce was finalized in Jan. 2020.