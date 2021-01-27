Watch

Wendy Williams Disses Ex-Husband ‘Kelvin’ & Alleged Mistress While Literally Sipping Tea On TV

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Hold Hands as they arrive to Saturday Night Live in NYC Pictured: Wendy Williams,Kevin Hunter Ref: SPL5029195 300918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Wendy Williams and husband Kevin Hunter attend Wendy Williams Birthday Party and The Hunter Foundation Give Back Gala 2018 on July 18, 2018 at The Hammerstein Ballroom within the Manhattan Center Studios in New York City, USA. (Photo by Daniela Kirsch/NameFace/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams 'The Wendy Williams' TV Show 500th Episode Celebration, New York, America - 24 May 2012
Kevin Hunter and Wendy WilliamsThe Angel Ball, New York, America - 22 Oct 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Wendy Williams called out her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, by name for the first time after showing a clip of her new documentary on her talk show.

Wendy Williams, 56, shocked the audience at The Wendy Williams Show on Jan. 26 when she totally dissed her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson during the show’s “Hot Topics” segment. The talk show host just finished airing a clip of her new documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess!, when she suddenly brought on the shade, even seemingly mentioning Sharina’s daughter, who Kevin is allegedly the father of, in the process.

“Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson!” Wendy said before sipping her drink and adding, “Getting out of my car … with my money.”

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter
Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter pose together at a previous event. (AP)

She then went on to mention “Journey”, which seemed to be Sharina and Kevin’s toddler.  “Good morning, Journey,” she began. “She’ll be almost three– I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know.”

She proceeded with a grin on her face before saying, “Good morning, Kelvin”, referring to the legal spelling of Kevin’s name, and finishing off with, “It’s my truth.”

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams
Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams were married from 1997 until 2019. (AP)

Wendy’s surprising remarks on her show come after she’s been making headlines for the details of her documentary. The film largely focuses on the time her marriage to Kevin came to an end in 2019 after 22 years together. Although she has admitted to knowing about his alleged infidelity for years, it seems the final straw for her was when he allegedly impregnated his mistress.

“The first time I found out [he was cheating] was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest,” she said while promoting her Lifetime movie and documentary, which will both air on Jan. 30, on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “During that time, I gave birth to him [Kevin Jr.], he [Kevin Sr.] was in the delivery room. He’s passing out cigars and, and you know, ‘my wife and I, and little Kev’.”

“I plotted to divorce Kevin and I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side. And it all worked. And when I say I sacrifice of myself, Kevin’s an only child,” she continued, hinting that she didn’t have more children because of the alleged infidelity. She went on to explain that Kevin “became an a** for lack of a better word” and things got worse as they became more successful.

“The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became,” she said. “He used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extra marital affairs.”

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in Apr. 2019 after admittingly “plotting” to leave him. Their divorce was finalized in Jan. 2020.